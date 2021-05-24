Money Heist Final Season Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

The biggest heist in history is coming to an end this year, though the road to that end is going to be stretched out quite a bit. Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) was renewed by Netflix for a fifth and final season, which was confirmed to release at some point in 2021. On Monday morning, the streaming service released a short teaser for the final season of Money Heist, confirming its release date. Or, rather, release dates, as the season will be split into two separate volumes.

Volume 1 of Money Heist's final installment will be released on September 3rd and it will consist of five episodes. The other five episodes in the season will be released three months later, on December 3rd.

The final season of Money Heist picks up with the Gang still locked inside the Bank of Spain, where they've spent more than 100 hours. Having lost one of their own, and with the army on its way, the Gang will face their toughest challenge to-date.

"When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself," said series creator Alex Pina. "We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

Here's the official synopsis for the final season of Money Heist:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

