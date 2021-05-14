Netflix's Money Heist Has Wrapped Season 5

✖

Last summer it was confirmed that the hit Netflix original series La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist would be coming to an end with its fifth season. Now after COVID-19 delays and everything else going on production on the final batch of episodes has concluded with the official Netflix account confirming the news. "What started as a heist, ended as a family," Netflix tweeted. "It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends."

"We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band," series showrunner Álex Pina previously said of the final season. "How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season." The fifth and final season of Money Heist will run for ten episodes when it premieres, bringing the total episode count to 41.

What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends. pic.twitter.com/ey2TuEZENh — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

"Adrenaline is within Money Heist’s DNA. Every thirty seconds things take place and disrupt the characters, a turn of the screw to the action. The adrenaline mixed with feelings arising from absolutely complex, magnetic, unforeseeable characters will continue until the end of the heist to the Bank of Spain," Pina revealed in an interview with EW. "However, the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war: it is the most epic part of all the parts we’ve shot."

The series stars Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlín), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), y José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and many more. Miguel Ángel Silvestre ( Sky Rojo, Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (Goya award nominee for La gran familia española, Vivir sin permiso) are confirmed as new additions to the ensemble cast.