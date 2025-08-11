Netflix Just Dropped the New Season of Their Hit Summer Drama Series

Netflix is turning up the heat on its August 2025 arrivals, with the steamiest hit of the summer officially back with a new season. The streaming giant has pulled in throngs of romance drama fans with shows like Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias. Both of those shows still have some time before they return for their respective seventh and fifth seasons, but another drama that topped the streaming charts earlier this summer has just returned.

Monday brought Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 to Netflix. Like the previous two seasons, Season 3 consists of 10 episodes, meaning fans can binge all 30 episodes in one place. The Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray-led romantic drama is based on a novel series written by Virgin River author Robyn Carr and created by Virgin River executive producer Roma Roth. A total of three seasons of the show have aired on CTV in Canada and on The CW in the United States, though only the first two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing had been available to stream on Netflix prior to Monday. Season 3 wrapped its run on The CW on July 16th. A fourth season has been ordered, but hasn’t yet premiered.

Sullivan’s Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan), who finds herself in legal trouble and returns to her rural hometown in Nova Scotia, where she must reconnect with her estranged father (Gilmore Girls’ Luke Patterson), out her relationship with hometown hearthrob Cal (Murray), and deal with her complicated past and present. The series also stars om Jackson, Andrea Menard, Allan Hawco, Lynda Boyd, and Peter Outerbridge.

Per the official Season 3 synopsis from The CW, “Having finally confessed her love to Cal Jones and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie Sullivan makes the decision to leave her carer as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father, Sully Sullivan’s campground. But trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.”

The series premiered on CTV in 2023, with Season 1 arriving on The CW the following year. The first two seasons joined Netflix for the first time in July. The show garnered 3 million views and 22 million hours viewed in its first week on the service, and Sullivan’s Crossing’s weeks-long fixture on Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list made it a certified streaming hit. As of Monday, Sullivan’s Crossing ranks No. 7 on the list, topping SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, Love Life, and Beyond the Bar.

All three seasons and 30 episodes of Sullivan’s Crossing are now streaming on Netflix. Season 4 has been greenlit and is expected to premiere on CTV and The CW sometime next year. There’s been no word on if or when Season 4 could stream on Netflix.