Netflix’s Biggest New Show Is Streaming Season 3 on Another Platform (And It’s Free)

Romance dramas like Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias have been massive hits for Netflix over the last few years, with the former becoming one of the longest-running originals in the streamer’s history. With the success of those shows, it felt like the newly added series Sullivan’s Crossing was going to be a surefire hit for the service. The Canadian series, which airs on The CW in the United States, is based on books by Virgin River author Robyn Carr and features two former CW/WB heartthrobs in lead roles. This was destined for Netflix success, and subscribers are already wondering when they can watch more.

The first two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing were added to Netflix’s lineup last week, giving fans 20 whole episodes to binge through. Many have been excited to learn that there is even more Sullivan’s Crossing beyond those two seasons, but the newer episodes aren’t available on Netflix.

Sullivan’s Crossing actually has three seasons, all of which have aired in Canada. The third season has been airing on The CW throughout the summer, with Wednesday, July 16th marking the U.S. release of the season finale. There’s no word yet as to when Season 3 will join its predecessors on Netflix, but the new episodes can be found elsewhere online, and you don’t need another subscription to watch them.

The first nine episodes of Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 can be found on the CW app, which is completely free to access and use. You don’t need a cable subscription or any kind of account to use the app or the website, making the newest season of Sullivan’s Crossing incredibly easy to watch. All nine of the previously aired Season 3 episodes are currently on The CW, and the season finale will join the on-demand app on Thursday morning, following its airing on Wednesday night.

The new season won’t be free on The CW’s app forever, but it should be there long enough for fans to binge through the episodes. After that, the season will likely move to Netflix and join the first 20 episodes.

If you haven’t started watching it and aren’t familiar with the story, Sullivan’s Crossing tells the story of a surgeon whose job lands her in some legal trouble and is forced to return to her rural hometown, where she must finally face her estranged father. Morgan Kohan plays the series lead, Maggie Sullivan, with beloved Gilmore Girls alum Scott Patterson taking on the role of her father, Sully. One Tree Hill breakout Chad Michael Murray plays Cal Jones, Maggie’s love interest.

Since landing on Netflix last week, Sullivan’s Crossing has been a massive TV hit. The series has occupied one of the top two spots on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list every day that it has been available on the service. When Season 3 does eventually hit Netflix, expect the show to once again find itself atop the charts.

Canada’s CTV has already announced that Sullivan’s Crossing will be getting a fourth season.