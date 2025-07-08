Netflix Just Added a Hit TV Drama That’s Perfect for Fans of Virgin River (And Gilmore Girls)

Netflix has produced and released some great romantic dramas over the years, resulting in some of the streamer’s most popular shows to-date. Virgin River is an enormous hit for Netflix, with six seasons already on the service and more on the way. Sweet Magnolias has also created an enormous audience in that space. This week, Netflix added two entire seasons of a show that fits the mold of these romantic hits and should easily be a new favorite amongst their fans, though this one isn’t an original to the service.

Tuesday brought the first two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing to Netflix, and romance TV watchers and readers should be ecstatic. If you’re not familiar, Sullivan’s Crossing is a Canadian series (that is now a co-production with The CW) based on books written by Virgin River author Robyn Carr. The show focuses on a woman who gets into some legal trouble and is forced to return to her rural hometown and face her estranged father.

The connections to Virgin River are obvious, given that both shows are based on books from the same author. But there’s a big reason for Gilmore Girls fans to be excited as well. The actor who plays Sully, the estranged father of the main character, is none other than Luke Patterson. As you probably know, Patterson is famous for his iconic turn as grizzled coffee shop owner Luke — the real love interest of Gilmore Girls.

Speaking of love interests, Sullivan’s Crossing also stars Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, the hometown heartthrob who has the eye of Morgan Kohan’s main character, Maggie Sullivan.

Netflix added two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing on Tuesday morning, giving TV fans a total of 20 episodes to binge through. Season 3 has already aired but hasn’t been given a Netflix premiere date just yet. Canada’s CTV renewed the series for a fourth season last month.

Sullivan’s Crossing could end up being one of the biggest additions to Netflix’s lineup in the month of July, given how popular shows like Virgin River have been for the service over the years. That said, it’s far from the only big title to land on Netflix in the early days of the month.

