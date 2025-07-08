Netflix Just Added a Hit TV Drama That’s Perfect for Fans of Virgin River (And Gilmore Girls)

Netflix has produced and released some great romantic dramas over the years, resulting in some of the streamer’s most popular shows to-date. Virgin River is an enormous hit for Netflix, with six seasons already on the service and more on the way. Sweet Magnolias has also created an enormous audience in that space. This week, Netflix added two entire seasons of a show that fits the mold of these romantic hits and should easily be a new favorite amongst their fans, though this one isn’t an original to the service.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Tuesday brought the first two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing to Netflix, and romance TV watchers and readers should be ecstatic. If you’re not familiar, Sullivan’s Crossing is a Canadian series (that is now a co-production with The CW) based on books written by Virgin River author Robyn Carr. The show focuses on a woman who gets into some legal trouble and is forced to return to her rural hometown and face her estranged father.
The connections to Virgin River are obvious, given that both shows are based on books from the same author. But there’s a big reason for Gilmore Girls fans to be excited as well. The actor who plays Sully, the estranged father of the main character, is none other than Luke Patterson. As you probably know, Patterson is famous for his iconic turn as grizzled coffee shop owner Luke — the real love interest of Gilmore Girls.
Speaking of love interests, Sullivan’s Crossing also stars Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, the hometown heartthrob who has the eye of Morgan Kohan’s main character, Maggie Sullivan.
Netflix added two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing on Tuesday morning, giving TV fans a total of 20 episodes to binge through. Season 3 has already aired but hasn’t been given a Netflix premiere date just yet. Canada’s CTV renewed the series for a fourth season last month.
New on Netflix This Month
Sullivan’s Crossing could end up being one of the biggest additions to Netflix’s lineup in the month of July, given how popular shows like Virgin River have been for the service over the years. That said, it’s far from the only big title to land on Netflix in the early days of the month.
The start of July saw dozens of new additions on Netflix, including films like The Karate Kid, Anchorman, and Mission: Impossible. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st arrivals below.
17 Again
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Annie (1982)
Blades of Glory
Blow
Born on the Fourth of July
Captain Phillips
Coneheads
The Deer Hunter
Friday Night Lights
Good Burger
Grown Ups
Happy Gilmore
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Horrible Bosses
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mom: Seasons 1-8
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Night at the Roxbury
The Notebook
Old School
The Other Guys
Pacific Rim
PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Road Trip
The Sweetest Thing
Tangerine
Tommy Boy
V for Vendetta
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
White Chicks
Yellowjackets: Season 2
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Zoolander
Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Are you going to be checking out Sullivan’s Crossing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!