New Netflix Original Takes Over Top 10

There's a new top dog over at Netflix, at least for the time being. Bridgerton has continued breaking records with the release of its second season, becoming the most-watch season of original TV in Netflix history. The series has sat atop the Netflix Top 10 charts for weeks since its debut, proving its popularity again and again. This week, however, Bridgerton finally lost its top spot to a new Netflix original series.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the latest Top 10 list, measuring viewership from April 18th to April 24th. Bridgerton Season 2, in its fifth week on the list, dropped to second overall for the first time. Limited series Anatomy of a Scandal, which stars Sienna Miller, took over the top spot.

Anatomy of a Scandal was viewed for more than 75.5 million hours around the globe last week. making it the most-watched show on Netflix. The second season of Bridgerton was viewed for a little more than 46 million hours in its drop to second place.

Despite being knocked out of the Netflix Top 10 pole position, Bridgerton remains one of the most popular Netflix shows in history. Both seasons of the series have set viewership records for the streaming service and this new installment remains near the top of the rankings more than a month after its release.

Bridgerton's hype train is only just leaving the station, believe it or not. The series is already working on a third season and there is a prequel/spinoff in the works as well. The new series focuses on a young version of Queen Charlotte, years before the events of the main Bridgerton series.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV, said in a statement when the show was renewed. "They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

