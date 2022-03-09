Hit TV Series Rises Through Netflix Top 10 After Final Season Debut

NBC’s Good Girls series has been a favorite amongst fans throughout its four seasons on the air, but it has consistently found a second audience on Netflix. Each season of the show has been added to Netflix after airing on NBC and performed well amongst subscribers, similar to the streaming success of shows on The CW. NBC opted to end Good Girls after its fourth season, but the series is still connecting with viewers now that every season is streaming.

At the start of the week, Netflix added the fourth and final season of Good Girls, a show about three women who plan a heist together and embark on a journey into a life of crime. Following Season 4’s Netflix debut, Good Girls has been rising through the Top 10 rankings.

Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows Good Girls as the fifth-most popular title on the entire service. That’s enough to push past the likes of two ever-popular Shrek films, the recently released original hit Vikings: Valhalla, and several other major titles. Good Girls might be finished with its time on TV, but its streaming run is still going strong.

You can take a look at the complete Tuesday Top 10 below!

1. Pieces of Her

“A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.”

2. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

3. Worst Roommate Ever

“Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.”

4. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

5. Good Girls

“Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence – together”

6. Vikings: Valhalla

“In this sequel to Vikings, a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny – and make history.”

7. The Weekend Away

“When her best friend vanished during a girls trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue yields another unsettling deception.”

8. Shrek 2

“Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their happily ever after.”

9. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

10. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

“Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up[ with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.”