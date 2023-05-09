Netflix Top 10: Queen Charlotte Rules in First Week

The latest streaming data from Netflix has been released revealing that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was quick to grab the top spot. This spinoff of the flagship Bridgerton series vaulted all the way to the throne and became the #1 TV series on all of Netflix for the week. According to the streamer, Queen Charlotte was watched over 148 million hours in its first few days of release. The show premiered to more than double the viewership of the #2 TV series for the week, confirming that Netflix once again has another hit on their hands.

Spinoffs for TV shows will almost always fall under the law of diminishing returns, and though Queen Charlotte's viewership did fall compared to Bridgerton proper it's still pretty strong. Queen Charlotte, which was designed as a limited series, debuted to 148 million hours while Bridgerton: Season 2 premiered to 193 million hours in its first few days. The second season of the hit series would go on to be watched over 650 million hours in its first 28 days, making it Netflix's #4 English-language TV series. If Queen Charlotte manages a similar hold, and takes a spot in the Netflix All-time Top 10 however, renewal chances sky-rocket.

You can find this week's full Netflix Top 10 TV shows below.