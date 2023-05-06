Netflix Top 10: Better Call Saul Continues to Quietly Dominate

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul finally premiered on Netflix back in April, and the Breaking Bad prequel series has quietly been one of the top shows on the streamer. Better Call Saul season 6 premiered on April 18 and was watched over 14.79 million hours in its first week, and according to the latest data release by Netlflix the series didn't fall off much at all in week. From the week of April 24 to April 30, Better Call Saul season 6 was watched 13.96 million hours, a decrease of just 5% week over week.

Compared to other shows in that same time frame, other shows fell dramatically more. The hit new limited series Beef dropped 42% in the same time frame, from 42.8 million hours to 24.48 million hours. Even Love is Blind, the hit reality series from Netflix, fell even further, dropping 69% from 39.48 million hours to under 12 million hours. Though these numbers are above or on par with Better Call Saul, the minimal drop on the series final episodes marks a fiercely loyal audience that are watching (and re-watching). Next week's numbers will be even more interesting to see.

You can see the current Netflix Top 10 TV shows for the past week below.