Queen Charlotte Season 2 Teased by Shonda Rhimes

As Bridgerton fans await the show's third season, they have a brand new prequel series to enjoy on Netflix. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story hit the streaming site earlier this week, and it's currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and an 84% audience score. The new series is a prequel that follows Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Young Queen Charlotte is portrayed by India Amarteifio in the new series, which tells the story of how she and George (Corey Mylchreest) fall in love. While the show was meant to be a limited series, creator Shonda Rhimes recently told Entertainment Weekly that she is not ruling out a second season.

"There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet," Rhimes said coyly. "I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

"You know I'm really excited to tell these stories in two timelines," Rhimes said during a trailer event for Queen Charlotte. "It makes it more special. You can see how the stories from the past influence the future." She added, "One of the reasons for why I wanted to delve into the past of these women. A lot of romance stories don't delve into the lives of woman of a certain age. So, I think that will be a treat for viewers."

What Is Queen Charlotte About?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is described by Netflix as follows: "Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs."

Who Stars in Queen Charlotte?

Queen Charlotte features the return of Golda Rosheuvel as older Queen Charlotte alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley). The show also stars Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.

