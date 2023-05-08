Queen Charlotte: Bridgerton Spinoff Dominates Netflix Top 10
When Bridgerton first debuted on Netflix a couple of years ago, Shonda Rhimes' regal romance quickly became a behemoth for the streaming service. Bridgerton's first season was the most-watched single season of TV ever on the service at the time, instantly cementing itself as a tentpole for Netflix and a potential franchise-starter. After a couple of seasons, Bridgerton has finally started moving into spinoff territory, and it should come as no surprise that the latest show with the Bridgerton name is doing very well.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the first spinoff series set in the Bridgerton universe. It takes place decades before the events of the main Bridgerton series, following a younger version of Queen Charlotte as she helps shape the regal society we know from the original show.
The Queen Charlotte series debuted on Netflix at the end of last week, and it took no time for it to rise through the Netflix ranks. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Queen Charlotte as the most popular show on the entire service, passing recent hits like Sweet Tooth and Firefly Lane.
You can check out a full breakdown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!
