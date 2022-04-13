New Reality Series Knocks Bridgerton Out of Netflix Top Spot

Bridgerton has been an absolute force for Netflix since it first debuted back in 2020. The first season became the most-watched original series for the streaming service at the time. The second season, which arrived a couple of weeks ago, delivered the biggest single weekend for any Netflix original TV season ever, and it has been leading the Netflix Top 10 list ever since it premiered. Early this week, however, Bridgerton was knocked off its top spot on the list.

Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list sees Bridgerton lose its first overall position, and brand new reality series has risen to the occasion to take it place. Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is the next big reality obsession on Netflix.

The series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows couples who can’t decide if they want to stay together or start anew with someone else. Things start to get crazy when those couples start sharing a living a space with others in the exact same situations. Ultimatum just arrived on Netflix this past week but has already risen through the ranks and could stay there for quite a while.

You can check out a full breakdown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below.

1. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

“Get hitched of call it quits? Couples put their love the test – while shacking up with other potential matches – in a provocative reality series.”

2. Bridgerton

“The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

3. Queen of the South

“Forced to work for a cartel that recently killer her boyfriend, Teresa relies on her street smarts, a loyal friend and a mysterious notebook to survive.”

4. Better Call Saul

“This drama series based on a character from Breaking Bad features Bob Odenkirk and was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.”

5. Elite

“When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

6. Cocomelon

“Kids learn about letters, animals, numbers and more to the tune of popular nursery rhymes in this playful musical series.”

7. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

8. Is It Cake?

“Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme.”

9. Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story

“TV star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona.”

10. Green Eggs and Ham

“In a whimsical world full of surprises, polar opposite pals Guy and Sam learn to try new things like friendship – and a certain delectable dish.”