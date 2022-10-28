Netflix Teams With Walmart to Put Gift Cards and More Merch in Stores

Netflix and Walmart are set to expand their partnership this year. The streamer and retail giant previously got together for an online collaboration, which saw Walmart's website launch a Netflix shopping hub. Ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season, Walmart will be taking that Netflix deal into stores around the country, ramping up the amount of licensed products from the service that it keeps on its shelves.

The two companies announced the larger partnership on Thursday, revealing that Netflix's merchandise will be carried in more than 2,4000 throughout the United States. In addition to carrying merchandise from hit shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game, Walmart will also be stocking Netflix gift cards. The story will be selling $19.99 gift cards, allowing people to gift Netflix subscriptions to loved ones during the holidays.

Walmart also revealed that it will be selling "curated snack boxes" in the future as a part of the new deal. These snack boxes are meant to be paired with specific Netflix shows for streamers to "amplify their viewing experiences."

"Starting today, Walmart customers will find even more music, apparel, collectibles, games and seasonal items from all their favorite shows and films including Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Witcher, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and more," said Frank Barbieri, VP of content and digital for Walmart U.S.

"At Netflix, we are continuously thinking of innovative ways to connect fans to the stories they love – wherever they are," said Josh Simon, VP of consumer products at Netflix. "When we launched the Netflix Hub a year ago, we knew it was something special and we are thrilled to expand on this partnership bringing our fans even closer into the worlds of their favorite shows or films."

While the start of this collaboration is timed around the holiday shopping season, it will continue throughout all times of the year. New merchandise will be released in Walmart stores on a regular basis.

What do you think of the new partnership between Netflix and Walmart? Will you be looking at handing out some Netflix gifts this holiday season? Let us know in the comments!