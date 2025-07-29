Netflix’s WWE Unreal Clip Reveals Who Pitched Heel Turn to John Cena (And His Reaction)

WWE Unreal is set to push kayfabe to the side and provide an unprecedented look inside the creative process in WWE, and now Netflix has given fans an idea of what that will look like in a brand new clip ahead of the big debut. One of several focal points in the series will be the shocking heel turn of John Cena, which occurred at Elimination Chamber and led to Cena’s historic 17th World Championship win. The new clip provides welcome context to not only who actually came up with the idea, but how it was pitched to each person involved and kept secret in the months after, and you can check out the full clip below.

Triple H reveals the process of getting this idea off the ground, and it started with WWE President Nick Khan. Once he ran the idea by Khan, Khan loved it, and that’s when Triple H went to The Rock. Rock listened to the entire pitch without giving much away, and Triple H wasn’t sure if he loved the idea or hated it.

At the end of the pitch, Rock said, “Wow, I gotta tell ya, I think that’s genius.” Rock then immediately started riffing ideas, and they talked for around 30 more minutes. The next call went to Travis Scott, and he was all for it, and then Triple H talked to Rhodes. While Rhodes was shocked by the pitch, he was all for it as well, so now it was time to talk to Cena.

Triple H said Cena was pretty much down for anything right away, saying, “Just know, if this is what you believe in, I’m in.” Triple H wanted to be sure though, because this move would affect a lot of things. “I said, John, okay. Let’s take the bullshit hat off. This is not the head of creative talking to you, and you know, you the performer. I said I am asking John Cena, the human being. Paul Levesque is talking to you. Give me your gut,” Triple H said.

“This impacts John Cena the real-life human being, and it impacts his movies, and it impacts his PR schedule, and impacts everything. We’re honest with each other. i said give me your gut. You like it or you don’t. And he was like, I like it a lot actually. And when I hung up the phone with him, within a minute, minute and a half, I’ve got like three different texts from him of thoughts, ideas, and so I’m like, right, he’s engaged,” Triple H said.

Triple H said at that point all six of them were reaching out to each other and bouncing ideas around, and Triple H says one of the things they all talked about and agreed on was to keep this information tight and just within this group of 6 people. That’s why when the turn finally happened, many were genuinely shocked, even inside the company. Here’s hoping the full episode has even more to share.

WWE Unreal is directed by Chris Weaver, and Erik Powers is the series showrunner. Executive Producers include Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico, and companies Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and WWE will be handling production. You can find the official description for WWE Unreal below.

“For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”

WWE Unreal will stream on Netflix on July 29th.

