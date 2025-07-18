WWE’s CM Punk Teases Dream Team-Up for John Cena Diss Track (And Why We Didn’t Get a Pipe Bomb 2)

CM Punk has had a multitude of memorable moments over the years, and one of the biggest was the now iconic pipe bomb promo in 2011. After Punk challenged John Cena to a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Cena responded by delivering a pipe bomb of his own, but Punk then came right back with a full Thuganomics era John Cena diss, complete with Punk Life gear. ComicBook had the chance to speak to CM Punk all about his big role in SYFY’s Revival, and we just had to ask how that diss came together and if someone was ever going to put music to it. Punk teased that it has been talked about, and there is one person he would love to team up with to make it a reality, while also revealing why he didn’t deliver a sequel to his iconic Pipe Bomb.

The Cena diss featured a host of hard-hitting punchlines directed at Cena’s history, his heel turn, and his ability to wrestle, and as any hip-hop fan knows, those are all go-to elements of a great diss track. I asked if we could get big-time WWE fan and mega producer Metro Boomin to craft a beat for it, and Punk is all for it.

“It’s been talked about,” Punk said. “Not specifically with Metro Boomin, but now that you have invoked his name, I think we could possibly, possibly do something really, really fun.”

As for the promo itself, Punk did his homework on Cena’s Thuganomics days, and for some additional help, he knew just who to call. “It was a lot of research. I watched a lot of John’s delivery and his cadence and how he talked. I have a good friend of mine by the name of Jensen Karp who is, to me, like battle rap masters, kind of what he does. So it was his lane, so I definitely leaned on him, and I was like, hey, this is what we’re doing. I could do this myself, but it was really his wheelhouse, so I kind of handed the ball to him. He helped me greatly, along with another friend of ours.”

“The genesis of the idea was everybody’s expecting this pipe bomb 2 from me, and I’m not into delivering sequels to stuff that don’t need sequels. For 14 years, people have been chasing this moment and trying to replicate it, duplicate it. Talk like me, sit like me, and I’m not so much into doing the same thing. It couldn’t have, I couldn’t even have followed myself. How’s that for a supremely egotistical comment? So I want. You know, everyone’s expecting me to zig, so I zag,” Punk said.

“That was kind of the idea with it, and really just having fun. It was. That entire week was pretty emotional for me, being the last time I was going to get to share a ring with John Cena, and I wanted to make it special and memorable,” Punk said. “And I find that when I challenge myself and I put myself outside my comfort zone, that’s when the best stuff happens.”

“People are going to remember that, whether it’s because of the delivery, the content, the way I was dressed, the atmosphere, you know, I think it was, I think it was a hell of a moment,” Punk said.

We couldn’t agree more, and now we just need a CM Punk x Metro Boomin track to become a reality. Fingers crossed it happens, but in the meantime, you see CM Punk in the ring every week on Monday Night Raw, and his latest role in Revival is streaming now on Peacock.

What did you think of the Cena diss?