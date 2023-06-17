Netflix's You: Penn Badgley Teases Final Season Surprises in New Video

Netflix recently released the fourth season of their hit series You, and it received some fairly good reviews. You Season 4 was released in two parts, one in February and one in March, which did pretty well on the streaming service. It was recently announced that the next season of the series will be the fifth and final season. Not much has been released about the second season, but it will see Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) return to New York City, and fans are very excited to see what happens next. During Netflix's annual Tudum presentation, Badgley teased fans about the surprises to come in You's final season..

You Creators on Final Season of the Hit Netflix Series

Showrunner Sera Gamble will take on a reduced role as executive producer, as she focuses on other projects. Executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will step in as co-showrunners, and they released a statement saying: "Working with Greg and Sera on YOU has been a highlight of our careers and we're incredibly honored to be entrusted with the final chapter of Joe Goldberg's story."

YOU creators Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also weighed in, saying: "We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer. We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

Finally, Netflix also released a statement through, Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada: "YOU became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We're excited – and a bit terrified – to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: YOU are in for an unforgettable ending."

YOU Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.

