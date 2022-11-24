Netflix Just Changed the You Season 4 Release Date

Netflix has changed the release date for Season 4 of its hit thriller series YOU. The new season is set to be released in two parts; YOU Season 4 – Part 1 will premiere on February 9, 2023, while YOU Season 4 – Part 2 will follow on March 9, 2023. Originally, YOU Season 4A was set to premiere on February 10th, while Season 4B was set to arrive on March 10th. Obviously, it's not a massive change in release date, but it is curious to see Netflix push the release dates up from two Friday dates to two Thursday dates, instead...

A first-look teaser trailer for YOU Season 4 was released during Netflix's Tudum presentation earlier this year. (SPOILERS) As teased at the end of Season 3, YOU Season 4 will see serial stalker/killer Joe Goldberg having relocated to Europe, after some... 'failed romances' left a trail of victims stretching from NYC to LA and through suburbia. After Joe finally had it out with his serial killer wife, Love, he faked his own death and gave away his infant son, shedding any further illusion of living the "normal" all-American life. Joe was last seen stalking the streets of Paris, where he was free to be inspired to "fall in love" again, in that oh-so-creepy way that fans love to fear.

YOU Season 4 will bring back Penn Badgley as Joe – who has a brand new alias (Jonathan Moore) and job (college professor) when Season 4 begins in London (sorry, Paris wasn't permanent...).

(Photo: Netflix)

Also returning is Tati Gabrielle, who plays Marienne, the librarian and troubled mother Joe became infatuated with in Season 3. Fans are excited to see how Marienne factors back into the series, as she finally discovered Joe's true wolfish nature in the climax of Season 3, and barely escaped alive. Will Joe catch up to her finally? Or could Marienne be the girl who finally turns the tables on the deranged stalker?

"I think the thing that would make Joe most miserable is not... If he was tortured and killed by a woman, he would, in his mind, almost be vindicated," Badgley told Collider. "He'd be like, 'I am the most persecuted man in all of history and I can be a martyr for love.' That is kind of what he would think in his mind. And Beck even says this in the first season – she says all that," he observes. "And it's why people repeatedly do not call the cops on him, as sort of absurd as that might be at times. But it's true. And so I think for the next season, my conversations with Sera are really, I think, the most exciting so far because I think we're really going to get into that. And the next season could be quite different. It really could be quite different."

Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speelers have all joined the cast of YOU Season 4. Season 4 will premiere on February 9, 2023.