Netflix's YOU to End With Season 5

Netflix's YOU will end with Season 5. Netflix made the official announcement in a press release today, providing details on YOU's Final Season:

Showrunner Sera Gamble will take on a reduced role as executive producer, as she focuses on other projects. Executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will step in as co-showrunners, and they released a statement saying: "Working with Greg and Sera on YOU has been a highlight of our careers and we're incredibly honored to be entrusted with the final chapter of Joe Goldberg's story."

YOU creators Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also weighed in, saying: "We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer. We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

Sera Gamble also released a statement, saying: "As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I'm immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix. Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Finally, Netflix also released a statement through, Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada: "YOU became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We're excited – and a bit terrified – to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: YOU are in for an unforgettable ending."

Here's the press release for YOU Season 5, the final season:

Are YOU Ready For Joe's Killer Ending? THE GLOBAL SMASH HIT THAT INTRODUCED US TO THE NOTORIOUS JOE GOLDBERG WILL RETURN FOR A FIFTH AND FINAL SEASON Will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day? Fans of the beloved thriller will soon know more about Joe's fate when YOU returns for a fifth and final season. Season 5 details will be shared at a later time. Showrunner Sera Gamble who brilliantly led the series through four riveting seasons that captivated audiences worldwide is passing the baton as she works on other projects. Gamble will continue to be an Executive Producer on the series. Executive Producers Michael Foley (Headshot / Bio) and Justin W. Lo (Headshot / Bio) will step in as Co-Showrunners. YOU took the world by storm when season one premiered on Netflix in December 2018. The series is now in its fourth season, growing its audience over the course of its first three seasons with more hours viewed through 28 days for each season than the one before it. Season four has spent 5 weeks in the Global Top 10 English TV list, and reached the Top 10 in 90 countries.

YOU Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.