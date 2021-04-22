You Season 3 Set to Debut on Netflix Later This Year

✖

One of the most buzzworthy shows on Netflix to date, fans have been eagerly awaiting the third season of You since its sophomore season debuted in 2019. Now, after significant delays due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, the wait for Season 3 of You is almost over. Netflix has confirmed that You will return in the fourth quarter of 2021, alongside new seasons of Cobra Kai and The Witcher as well as films Red Notice and Escape from Spiderhead.

"What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we'd hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and COVID delays and we think we'll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher, You, and Cobra Kai as well as some bit tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we'd hoped, like Red Notice and Escape from Spiderhead," Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in the company's first-quarter investor video (via TV Web).

You will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg as well as Victoria Pedretti as his girlfriend, Love Quinn. The Season 2 finale of You saw Joe learn that Love wasn't afraid to kill for him as well as that she was pregnant with his daughter. he came to realize that he was willing to stay in a relationship with Love and the pair moved in together in a suburban Californian neighborhood, and as the season closed even as Joe waxed poetic about his new life and how it was all worth it to lead him to a new woman, he peeked through the fence between his home and the neighbor to see a woman with a stack of classic books writing in a journal. The identity of that woman has been the source of speculation, with many thinking it could be Joe's mother, Sandy, who abandoned him as a child though how that will play out in Season 3 remains to be seen.

You Season 3 is expected to debut on Netflix in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Are you excited that You is returning to Netflix later this year? Let us know in the comments!