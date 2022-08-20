One of Netflix's Biggest Shows Has Returned to the Streamer

After being removed from the streamer at the end of June, ComicBook.com can confirm that Criminal Minds has returned to Netflix. The CBS TV series has been missing for weeks on Netflix, and previously was among the most watched shows on the platform. There's a catch however, only the first 12 seasons of the series are available to watch on Netflix with all fifteen seasons of the show available on both Hulu and on Paramount+. Criminal Minds being back on Netflix may be good news for fans eager to binge the show, but the recent announced revival won't be streaming their.

Earlier this summer Paramount+ confirmed that a Criminal Minds revival is moving forward with a 10-episode order officially handed out to the new season. Series veteran Joe Mantegna confirmed his return with a social media tease this summer. He'll be joined in the series by his returning cast members A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date. Erica Messer will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer on the revival.

"For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly," said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. "The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences."

In Criminal Minds, an elite squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminal minds, anticipating the perpetrators' next moves before they can strike again. Each member of the "mind hunter" team brings his or her expertise to pinpoint predators' motivations and identify emotional triggers to stop them. The core group includes an official profiler who is highly skilled at getting into the minds of criminals, a quirky genius, the former media liaison who manages to adeptly balance family life and the job, and a computer wizard.