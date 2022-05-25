Netflix Is Losing One of Its Most Popular TV Shows in June

✖

Over the last couple of years, most major entertainment companies have launched their own streaming services, allowing all of their content libraries to be available in one place. That trend has had an unfortunate side effect for a streamer like Netflix, that brings in movies and TV shows from other major studios to bolster its library. The wave of streaming services has seen massive hits like Friends, The Office, Glee, and Parks and Recreation leave Netflix for new streaming homes. Next month, another one of Netflix's biggest performers is set to make its departure.

Netflix recently revealed the list of movies and shows coming to the service in June, as well as the lineup of titles set to exit the service in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the "Last Chance" list includes the long-running CBS crime drama Criminal Minds. On June 29th, Netflix is losing 10 whole seasons of the series.

Criminal Minds has consistently been a major streaming force for Netflix. The most recent numbers from Nielsen show that Criminal Minds was one of the five most-watched acquired titles on Netflix from April 18th through April 24th. The series was streamed for 614 million minutes during that span. By July, it will no longer be available on the service.

Sadly, Criminal Minds is just one of many titles set to exit Netflix in the coming weeks. Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June:

Leaving 6/2/22

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird

Leaving 6/6/22

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy

Leaving 6/13/22

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 6/17/22

Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving 6/23/22

Reign: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/29/22

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10

Leaving 6/30/22

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me

Are you disappointed to see Criminal Minds leaving Netflix in June? Let us know in the comments!