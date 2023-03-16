New Biker Mice From Mars Action Figure Pre-Sale Happening Now

Earlier this year we revealed to you that the Biker Mice From Mars were making a comeback. The Nacelle Company, the studio behind hit Netflix shows like The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us, landed the rights to the series with plans for not only a new toyline but the intention of rebooting the animated show as well. The first new action figures for the Biker Mice From Mars will be here sooner than you think, and are actually available for pre-order...now! Head over to The Nacelle Company to secure yours.

The action figures will feature sculpts that honor the legacy of the original toys, but with updated articulation, design features and more. The first wave will include 7-inch figures of the three main characters, Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo, and will come in their very own vintage-inspired packaging.

"The response to our Biker Mice acquisition was so huge that we decided to speed up the line on our schedule to meet the demand," said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss. "Needless to say, this is gonna be a big one... and not just on Mars!"

The original Biker Mice From Mars series first debuted in 1993, featuring three anthropomorphic mice that couldn't be separated from their motorcycles and other toys. The three main characters were voiced by Rob Paulsen, Dorian Harewood, and Ian Ziering. In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Paulsen told us that Biker Mice From Mars was one of the things from his career he'd love to revisit.

"I did another show that was an unabashed, well, not a ripoff. But it's deeply inspired by Turtles. I did a show called Biker Mice From Mars years ago, that I thought was really fun. The three main characters were myself, Ian Ziering, who you guys know from 90210, and Dorian Harewood," Paulsen told us at the time. "That was a pretty cool action-adventure show with some cool music. A lot of humor. There have been rumors about maybe that being rebooted, with a whole bunch of different characters."

A synopsis for the property can be found below:

"On the planet Mars, there existed a race of anthropomorphic mice who enjoyed motorsports and had a very similar culture and society to that of human beings. Eventually, they were all but wiped out by the Plutarkians, an alien race of obese, foul-smelling, worm-eating, fish-like humanoids who plunder other planets for their natural resources. Three survivors: Throttle, Modo and Vinnie, manage to find a spaceship and escape the Plutarkian takeover, but instead, they soon find themselves crash-landing on Earth in the city of Chicago. Along with a charming female mechanic named Charlene "Charley" Davidson, the Biker Mice must defend Earth and defeat the villainous Plutarkians, in an attempt to finally return to their homeland of Mars."