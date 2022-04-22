New Bob Odenkirk TV Show Gets Series Order at AMC

✖

While the sixth and final season of the Bob Odenkirk-starring Better Call Saul has only just started on AMC, the cable network has announced their staying in business with the Emmy-nominated actor and have ordered his next show straight to series. Previously announced as being in development on the fast-track, the series Straight Man is described as a "mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt." Odenkirk will star in and executive produce the series which has been given an eight-episode order.

"I am thrilled that AMC is embracing the unique scenario and characters in Paul and Aaron's adaptation of Straight Man," Odenkirk said in a statement. "I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in Better Call Saul, and this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It's going to be fun to play and watch!"

Aaron Zelman (The Killing, Bloodline) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, King of the Hill) will serve as co-showrunners on the project, having adapted the Richard Russo novel into the series. Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book, Dumb and Dumber) will also executive produce and is attached to direct as well. Mark Johnson, Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero are all attached as executive producers as well.

Zelman and Lieberstein added: "We're so excited to work with Bob. We don't know another actor who can give you three different emotions on his face at the same time, in a reaction shot. We're thrilled to swim in the depth of his range. And it's a dream to be working with Mark Johnson, who literally has Jedi powers to make everyone think they came up with his idea. Oh, and did we mention the legendary Peter Farrelly? AMC Networks and Sony/Tristar have been uniquely supportive partners in sharing our vision for the show. Ever since Mad Men we've wanted a show on this network, where risk taking is par for the course. We're honored to be bringing Richard Russo's amazing novel to life here."

"The saying goes 'the third times a charm,' but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating and viscerally entertaining as it gets," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "As Better Call Saul begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated and unforgettable character. The chance to collaborate once again with our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Mark Johnson's Gran Via is even more icing on a very satisfying cake."

Look for Straight Man to arrive at a later date while Better Call Saul continues to airs its final season on Mondays at 9 PM ET on AMC.