Better Call Saul Brings Back Fan-Favorite Characters in Season 6 Premiere

We’re talking spoilers for the first two episodes of Better Call Saul‘s sixth season below! From the beginning Better Call Saul hasn’t been shy about bringing back familiar faces, particularly from the Breaking Bad side of the franchise. With the two-episode premiere of the show’s new season however the series has brought back two characters from its own story, a pair that haven’t been seen since the first season wrapped up in 2015, we refer of course to the long awaited return of Betsy and Craig Kettleman, the criminal couple at the center of one of Jimmy’s schemes.

Absent since the first season, the sixth season of Better Call Saul offers an update on what happened to the Kettlemans in the time since then but also what they’re currently up to. When we find the pair they’re running a tax-return business out of a mobile home in the middle of the desert (located outside their business is none other than a blow-up Statue of Liberty, which Jimmy admires before meeting up with the pair). While Betsy (Julie Ann Emery) doesn’t seem enthused to see Jimmy/Saul, Craig (Jeremy Shamos) greets him with a smile and a hello.

As you may recall, the Kettlemans found themselves in legal trouble in the first season after Craig embezzled millions of dollars while working as the county treasurer. Throughout the first season it becomes clear that he was pushed into this life of crime by Betsy, for one, but that his wife saw nothing wrong with what her husband did anyway, insisting his innocence all the way through; and that’s how Jimmy gets their attention in season six.

The main crux of the Jimmy/Kim plot in the first two episodes is to enact their previously teased plan of knocking Howard Hamlin down a peg in order to force a settlement in the Sandpiper case. One way they intend to get this ball rolling is by planting drugs on Howard at a country club (which is spotted by another returning character, Ed Begley Jr.’s Clifford Main) and then convincing the Kettlemans that they had poor legal counsel from Howard due to his drug habit, enticing them with the prospect of having Craig’s record expunged. Jimmy makes them sign an agreement with him to be his client before telling them this fiery information, with Betsy firing him immediately upon hearing it and taking it to another lawyer, once again, Ed Begley Jr.’s Cliff Main (this scene also offers a chance for Jessie Ennis’ Erin Brill to also return to the series).

Naturally, no other attorney in the area will take their case, and when Jimmy returns (this time with Kim in tow) the Kettlemans are told to stop taking it around town. Jimmy tries to play nice in this case, the carrot, while Kim threatens to report them to the IRS for ripping off their customers in their tax business, the stick. They appear to agree to keep it quiet, but the seeds of Jimmy’s revenge against Howard is being planted, and it came full circle to the start of the show.

Better Call Saul airs new episodes, Mondays at 9 PM ET on AMC.