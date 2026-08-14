New Costumes for Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 Tease Upgraded Looks of Fan-Favorite Characters

D23, Disney’s biannual celebration of its full portfolio of brands, returns to the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend, drawing tens of thousands of attendees across three days of panels and exclusive merchandise. Beyond the stage presentations that typically dominate headlines, much of the event’s appeal comes from its physical displays, where studios line pavilion walls with murals, posters, installations, and behind-the-scenes props that give attendees a peek at projects still in production. For Lucasfilm, this year’s presence comes with extra pressure, since Star Wars is undergoing a major shift in television strategy. Nevertheless, Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 continues moving toward its early 2027 premiere, with the Lucasfilm pavilion unveiling new costumes

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Yesterday, photos shared from the D23 show floor revealed Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) costume, complete with a heavy fur-lined coat pulled from his Clone Wars-era snow gear, teasing a live-action return to the animated timeline, probably in the form of a flashback. Today, new pictures emerged for Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who both received new looks on display in the pavilion. Ahsoka is fitted with an updated version of the white robes she adopted at the end of Season 1. The redesign will likely be treated as the same costume in-universe, but the fact that it got updated underlines that the team was given the freedom to refine it. More importantly, Sabine’s Mandalorian armor now carries additional hand-painted artwork across its plates, leaning further into the artistic personality many fans felt was underused during her first season.

There it is. This is a NEW Ahsoka "the white" costume, different to the one in S1. This is the UK crew and the new costume designers interpretation/update. Gorgeous costume, I think it's warmer and less grey compared to Shawna's version. They'll probably treat it as the same IU. https://t.co/YwXdbulsoH pic.twitter.com/ABJH2elbMI — Cobalt 🇧🇩 (@CobaltGreen1138) August 14, 2026

Ahsoka Could Be the End of an Era for Star Wars

For the first time since Disney+ launched in 2019, Lucasfilm has no live-action Star Wars series confirmed to enter production once Ahsoka Season 2 wraps its already-filmed run. The season finished principal photography in October 2025 and spent well over a year in post-production before securing its early 2027 release, meaning the pipeline behind it currently sits empty. Meanwhile, animation remains the studio’s most reliable output. Star Wars: Visions expanded into a full spinoff with The Ninth Jedi, and the animated Maul TV show premiered earlier this year to strong enough reception that a second season is already moving forward. On the theatrical side, Lucasfilm is leaning harder into movies, with The Mandalorian & Grogu hitting theaters earlier this year and Starfighter set for a 2027 release. Still, none of that explains the future of the franchise’s television arm, since once Ahsoka wraps, no live-action project will pick up where it leaves off.

Over the years, the Disney+ arm of the Star Wars business became increasingly divisive, as live-action TV shows folded decades of animated storytelling into live-action, often asking casual viewers to deep-dive into a mythology built across hundreds of episodes just to understand what was supposedly a new production. Ahsoka is also guilty of this narrative approach, serving as a sequel to Star Wars: Rebels. The first season dealt with the exile of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), the purrgils that carried him and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) away from the galaxy, and the fate of most members of the former Ghost Crew. There were even scenes set in the World Between Worlds, a complex metaphysical dimension that had never appeared in live-action. All these elements alienated part of the audience. While that is not inherently bad, as not every TV show needs to appeal to everybody, Star Wars productions are incredibly expensive, which might explain why Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be changing priorities. Hopefully we’ll learn more about future plans during D23.

Ahsoka Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in early 2027.