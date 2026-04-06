Maul – Shadow Lord is the Star Wars TV Show We’ve Always Wanted to See [Review]

Star Wars animation always tended to be aimed at the more hardcore fans, and Maul – Shadow Lord is no exception – even if it is surprisingly accessible. The Sith Apprentice was a major draw when The Phantom Menace released back in 1999, and George Lucas swiftly realized he’d made a mistake killing him. Resurrections may out of vogue in Star Wars after “Somehow, Palpatine returned” was panned by critics and viewers alike, but Darth Maul’s return proved that sometimes it’s a good idea to bring a compelling villain back from the dead.

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Star Wars: The Clone Wars set the resurrected Maul up as a rival for Palpatine himself. You don’t need to know exactly how Maul came back from the dead; you just need to know this is a galaxy where even evils you thought defeated still lurk in the shadows. Now, in Maul – Shadow Lord, the Sith Apprentice is trying to reestablish himself in the Dark Times of the Empire’s reign. He’s survived Order 66 (with some help from Ahsoka Tano, as seen in The Clone Wars Season 7), and there’s only one thing he needs: an apprentice.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons An absolutely beautiful animation style that truly captures the wonder and savagery of lightsaber duels. Takes a little too long to establish Maul’s motives, but remains compelling regardless. Phenomenal performances by a voice cast firing on all cylinders. Some subplots feel a little forced and unnatural. Successfully makes Darth Vader’s Inquisitors feel like a true menace. Some of the best Star Wars themes of all time.

This is the Best-Looking Star Wars Story We’ve Ever Seen

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Star Wars animation has flourished in recent years, most notably in phenomenal artistic shows like Star Wars Visions. Those are made by different animation houses scattered across the globe, though, whereas Maul – Shadow Lord is an in-house production by Lucasfilm. Visually, this story is like nothing the studio has ever made before, a seamless blend of modern animation with old-school techniques that genuinely make this feel more like a work of art than a mere animated series. The main story is set on the capital city of Janix, a lawless world that feels breathtakingly real because it is so well-realized.

There’s a sort of “watercolor” feel to the art that makes so many individual scenes pop. This is most effective during Shadow Lord‘s lightsaber duels, which are among the most visually impressive in Star Wars history. The watercolor effect makes blades in motion look absolutely stunning, the fight choreography is skillfully planned out but takes advantage of the animated medium, and the handling of light and shadow – illuminated by different colored blades – is so wonderfully thought-out. The overall design feels like a homage to Arcane, one of the most beautiful animated shows in history.

It helps that the Kiners have created some of the best Star Wars music of all time for this show. The Kevin, Sean, and Deanna Kiner have become Lucasfilm Animation’s go-to composers, and they’ve created something that feels tonally unique but really does fit with the overall franchise. The use of The Phantom Menace‘s “Duel of the Fates” is inspired, but sets the precedent for a show that uses music to enhance every scene.

The Master-Apprentice Dynamic is at the Heart of Maul – Shadow Lord

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Oddly enough, there’s a sense in which Maul – Shadow Lord isn’t really Darth Maul’s story at all. The central role really belongs to Devon Izara, a Twi’lek Padawan who survived Order 66 alongside her master, Eeko-Dio Daki. This is actually the first time Star Wars has shown both a master and a Padawan surviving Order 66, but it’s with good reason; Devon’s ongoing relationship with her master is the only thing protecting her from Darth Maul’s interest. Voice actor Gideon Adlon does a phenomenal job portraying Devon’s conflict, and so many subtle moments seem to hint she’s tilting in one direction or the other.

That isn’t to say Maul is without his own arc in Shadow Lord. The Star Wars movies tended to place a Sith Lord on the edge of the combat, making Palpatine the one who manipulates everything; but Maul never ascended to that rank, and he doesn’t even want to be like Darth Sidious, who he blames for everything he’s endured. More to the point, Maul isn’t really in a situation where he can even try to be that kind of Sith, because he’s a wanted man. Darth Vader’s Inquisitors are on their way to Janix, and they are truly formidable foes.

The Inquisitors are probably the best aspect of Shadow Lord. Former Jedi who have been turned into Jedi hunters by the Empire, these Inquisitors have been a little overused in Star Wars canon. Maul – Shadow Lord is a welcome opportunity to make them feel like a true threat once again, partly because they’re often positioned against non-Force-sensitives, meaning viewers get a real sense of how dangerous they truly are. Their strategic skills are perfectly demonstrated during duels with Maul, when they take advantage of weaknesses many viewers have forgotten.

Maul – Shadow Lord’s Secondary Characters Could Use a Little Development

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There are a few stumbles among the secondary characters, particularly the Lawson family. Brander Lawson (Wagner Moura) is a compelling character, but some initially scenes play too heavily into the trope of an overworked dad who’s neglecting his son; there’s one occasion in the premiere that feels forced, as though just to underscore the tropes that the series as a whole will explore. Dennis Haysbert’s Master Eeko-Dio Daki serves to underscore how far the Jedi have fallen given his sole focus is on survival, but he sometimes feels a little obtuse.

The best-realized secondary character is a crime boss called Looti Vario (voiced by Chris Diamantopoulos). He fits the stereotypical Star Wars scoundrel pattern, a lovable rogue, and his disarming chatters conceals a cunning mind that nonetheless gives Maul – Shadow Lord a good sense of tone and range. He’s a welcome addition to the galaxy’s criminal underworld simply because he lacks the typical intensity, but his flashes of insight quickly reveal why he’s become a syndicate head in his own right.

All in all, Maul – Shadow Lord is easily one of the most enjoyable Star Wars TV shows to date; it’s a true demonstration of how beautiful Star Wars animation can be. The series is surprisingly accessible, needing precious little prior knowledge. Even viewers who don’t know Maul’s post-Phantom Menace story will be able to simply go with it, and find themselves blown away at a compelling, creative tale set under the shadow of the Empire. If you like Star Wars, and if you’re interested in something more creative and visually impressive than anything you’ve seen before in this franchise, Shadow Lord is for you.

The first two episodes of Maul – Shadow Lord are now streaming on Disney+.