King of the Hill Raises a Big Question About Boomhauer’s New Family

King of the Hill has returned with a new season of episodes fifteen years after the end of the original series, and with its comeback has raised a hilarious question about Boomhauer’s new family. Heading into the new season, Boomhauer surprisingly had the most potential gaps to fill about his whereabouts. There was very little revealed about his personal life in the original series outside of the fact he had various flings with women, and loved his high school buddies. His job wasn’t even revealed until the original series’ final episode, so there was no real way to gauge what his future would look like.

With the new season of King of the Hill taking place about eight years (or potentially more considering the varying ages of some of the characters) after the events of the original series, each character’s return has also revealed a new update about the current state of their lives. One of them revealed that Boomhauer has since settled down and started a family, but there’s one question raised about his girlfriend because she has yet to fully be revealed in its episodes thus far.

Who Is Boomhauer’s New Son?

Before King of the Hill Season 14 made its full premiere with Hulu, the opening theme sequence was revealed much earlier to give fans the first idea of just how much had changed since the original show. One of the biggest teases was that sometime during the pandemic, Boomhauer had settled down with someone and had a son. It had fans wondering how settled this former ladies’ man would be with the new episodes, and it’s confirmed with Season 14’s first episode that he’s dating someone with a child named Luke Jr. As a result, Boomhauer is now in a very interesting place for potential stories.

Through the episodes seen in King of the Hill Season 14, we see Boomhauer acting as a father figure to Luke Jr. He hangs out with Luke Jr. in the alley (with the second episode of the season seeing Luke Jr. wanting to drink beer in order to seem as cool as Boomhauer), and even is a soccer coach for Luke Jr.’s games despite the fact that he himself hates soccer. It’s a very interesting shift for the Boomhauer that was always on the cusp of settling down, but never did so in the original series. He had some major romances that could have led somewhere but never really worked out for one reason or another.

Who Is Boomhauer’s Girlfriend?

But as for Boomhauer’s new girlfriend, she has yet to fully make her appearance. She’s not even fully named in the new episodes, and is only seen briefly in the new opening credits with her face nearly covered during the pandemic. It had fans wondering whether or not she was someone Boomhauer was dating in the original show, but this new season throws that further into question as once again Boomhauer really doesn’t reveal too much about himself.

King of the Hill just might be pulling a fast one on fans and hilariously keeping her off screen throughout the duration of the revival to instead focus on his new identity as a father figure, and that might ultimately turn out to be the best move if the series has no real interest in fully integrating his girlfriend into the series’ events. It’s also fitting that someone as private as Boomhauer would have a girlfriend who’s pretty much the same.