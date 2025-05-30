King of The Hill Revival Reveals Major Change to Boomhauer

When it comes to the hilarious cast of King of The Hill, many fans have been wondering what not only the Hills have been up between the original series finale and the revival but what the supporting characters have been doing with their lives. Earlier, Hulu released the first trailer for the revival series while also confirming that the series would arrive on the platform on August 4th. With the arrival of the new introduction, viewers get a glimpse at what some of the characters have been up to with a noticeable change being made to Boomhauer in that time. Sold as the “eternal bachelor” in the original series, it appears as though this title might have changed in the time that we were away.

In the new opening, years pass between the original King of The Hill opening and the new series, seeing Hank and his family move out of Arlen in a surprising twist. On top of the gang getting a new member who presumably moved into the old Hill house, Bill apparently falls ill, leaving the sequence, while Dale seemingly runs for mayor. As for Boomhauer, he is whisked off by a mystery woman and her child, leaving us to wonder if the supporting character has finally gotten hitched and/or had a child that he was made aware of for the first time. You can check out the new intro below.

Boomhauer’s Revealed Occupation

One of the biggest reveals of the King of The Hill series finale was what Boomhauer did for a living, a question that had been swirling around the series throughout its history. Hank’s friend turned out to be none other than a Texas Ranger, holding a job that many did not see coming. With the new revival taking place over a decade after the initial series, things have seriously changed.

As for where Hank and Peggy were during this time skip, they were holed up in Saudi Arabia according to show co-creator Greg Daniels. In a new interview with Vulture, Daniels described the wild move, “We liked the idea that he had been gone for a while, and the most Mayberry kind of freezer that you could put the family in was an Aramco base, which is like an idealized kind of white-picket-fence America. They had gone to Saudi Arabia and they were just coming back and had missed out on a lot of recent, uh, cultural changes.”

Co-creator Mike Judge also stated in the interview that there would be plenty for Hank Hill to talk about in the revival, “A lot has happened in the world since the original run of the show ended. There’s just a lot more for Hank to complain about.”

Want to see what other surprises the King of The Hill revival has in store?