King of the Hill’s Revival Raises a Big Question About Boomhauer

King of the Hill now has a new revival series coming to Hulu later this Summer, and its new episodes should highlight Boomhauer’s job at least once. King of the Hill came to an end over 15 years ago, and the final episode of the original series is looked back upon as one of the best animated finales of all time. King of the Hill’s final episode not only wrapped up its thematic thread with Hank and Bobby as they bonded over something heading into the future, but it also came with its fair share of big moments for the other characters.

The final episode of King of the Hill’s original series also revealed that Jeff Boomhauer was actually a Texas Ranger the entire time. His job never really came up during the series’ events, but he was usually home after work in time to hang out with the rest of his friends. It was one of the bigger mysteries in the series before it was revealed in the final episode, and now there’s plenty of room to expand on Boomhauer’s job even further now that the series is coming back with new episodes. Will we see Boomhauer’s job in action?

King of the Hill Needs More of Boomhauer in the Revival

King of the Hill will be returning for a new revival series with Hulu, and it was revealed that the series will in fact work as a sort of sequel to the original show. This new series will be taking place a few years after the events of the original, and the characters have each since aged a few years as a result. Boomhauer is naturally one of the characters who has gotten older, and this was at the core of many of his emotional moments in the original series as he realized he’s not a young man anymore.

Boomhauer’s stories not only saw him reckoning with how much he has changed since he was younger, but how much the world around him has seemingly changed as well. This also includes potential romances that never came to fruition (with the biggest example being Katherine in Season 8’s “Patch Boomhauer”), and it seemed like he was going to make some changes in his older life. But the only clue we got of that was the reveal that he had been a Texas Ranger the entire time. With the series coming back for new episodes, it’s the perfect time for more of these stories with an older Boomhauer dealing with troubles of the job.

How Will the Future Treat Arlen?

Boomhauer’s future is certainly a curious one as he’ll be dealing with getting much older, and therefore his life is likely going to change in some big ways. That’s the case with the entire King of the Hill crew as everyone is going to age, and their lives are going to be pulling them in different directions. While it’s clear that they don’t leave Arlen since the end of the original series, there’s even a question over whether or not they even still have the careers they did in the original too.

There’s just so much that has yet to be confirmed about what to expect from this new take on Arlen in King of the Hill. Many things have changed around everyone, and that was the core of the original series as well. Each of the characters reacted to seeing everything going on in the first series, and that’s going to be fun to watch now that so much can be incorporated into the new show.