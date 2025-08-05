King of the Hill Reveals Hank’s Biggest Change After Living in Saudi Arabia

King of the Hill is back, but things have changed wildly since last we left the Hill family. Since the original thirteenth season finale, years have passed, and during his time away, Hank took a position in Saudi Arabia for a wild change of pace. Now that Hank and Peggy are retired, they are coming back to Arlen, Texas for the fourteenth season on Hulu, though the couple has changed. Despite no longer having a job, Hank returned from the Middle East with a major change that friends and family alike didn’t see coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch King of the Hill’s fourteenth season, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. In the fifth episode of the Hulu revival, titled “Offside Trap,” Hank starts alluding to the fact that he knows far more about soccer than he did when he left. When Boomhauer acts as referee for a soccer game for his girlfriend’s son, he is booed off the field, and Hank needs to take his role. During a hilarious flashback, Hank describes that when he was repairing a “stadium grade HD-10 propane tanks,” the artistry of the soccer field made him a fan. Peggy hilariously retorts that Hank should be lucky her father is not alive to hear him say such things.

Hank, Soccer Lover

In typical Dale Gribble fashion, the conspiracy theorist believes that Hank’s love of soccer makes him an agent of Saudi Arabia. After planting bugs on Hank and Peggy, Dale believes that the protagonist is set to kidnap the mayor as a part of a fictional “Manchurian Candidate” scheme. Hilariously, before Hank can participate in reffing a major soccer game, Dale kidnaps him and throws him into the back of his van.

Explaining to Hank that he believes both he and Peggy have been turned into spies, Hill’s love of soccer was the final straw in confirming his theories. Funny enough, Dale describes this all as a global plot of uniting everyone under the extracurricular activity, “One nation under soccer.” While Hank doesn’t make it back in time to referee the game, Boomhauer reclaims his title and creates a new sport that transforms soccer into a mix between North American football and mixed martial arts. Hank, of course, isn’t too thrilled to see his new love changed so drastically.

Despite the game changing in front of his eyes, Hank retains his love of the game at the end of the episode, which of course isn’t enough to stop Dale from leaning further into his conspiracy theories. The “b-plot” of the episode involves Bobby inadvertently being stuck with a full-sized horse, but even this wild scenario isn’t as hard to believe as Hank falling in love with a game that Arlen hates.

Want to see what the future holds for Arlen, Texas? Follow along with ComicBook.com for the latest updates on King of the Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Hank Hill.

King of the Hill season fourteen is now available to stream on Hulu.