New Lanterns Footage Reveals Best Look at Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern Powers

Back in March, DC fans were treated to the first Lanterns teaser trailer. Though the upcoming HBO Max series had long drawn comparisons to True Detective, some viewers were still taken aback by the footage. Lanterns was presented as an extremely grounded crime drama that seemed to dial down any comic book sensibilities. While there was plenty of focus on the dynamic between Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, we hardly got any taste of the Green Lantern powers that many were expecting to see. With Lanterns‘ August release date fast approaching, DC Studios is revving up the marketing machine again with a new look that delivers some superhero action.

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Taking to Instagram, DC Studios co-head James Gunn announced that a new Lanterns trailer will be released tomorrow, May 18th. To tease its debut, he shared some short clips, including a shot of Hal using his Lantern powers to thwart a threat. Check out Gunn’s post in the space below:

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