New Look At Jamie Campbell Bower’s Rings of Power Character Has The Internet in an Uproar, “Perfect Casting”

It had long been known that Stranger Things’ Vecna/Henry Creel (to name just a few of his aliases) star Jamie Campbell Bower was going to appear in the upcoming third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Until recently, it wasn’t known what role he would be playing. Many had suspected that Bower may be stepping into another villain role, given his success with Stranger Things. However, earlier this month, it was finally confirmed that Bower will be playing Celeborn, the husband of The Rings of Power’s protagonist and fan-favorite character Galadriel.

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This means that, rather than a terrifying, at times monstrous villain, in The Rings of Power, Bower will get to be a “lover boy”—a phrase that Bower himself used to describe the character in an interview with Empire. That doesn’t mean that Bower’s character will be entirely sweet-natured, though. On the contrary, a brand-new look at the character reveals Bower looking incredibly heroic and absolutely born for the role he has stepped into, and audiences seem to agree.

Fans Are Obsessed With A New Image of Bower as Celeborn

In a new exclusive with Empire, Bower is shown in a head-to-toe shot as Celeborn, and this time, it isn’t depicting him lovingly embracing Galadriel. Instead, Bower looks reminiscent of the soldiers in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy of Lord of the Rings movies with his armor, gritty look, and sword by his side. This is a thrilling hint of things to come, and it differs considerably from the images of Bower’s Celeborn that have been shown before. Now, it seems, Lord of the Rings fans can anticipate some incredible fight sequences with Bower—and they’re clearly ready.

One comment on Empire’s post of the image reads, “Perfect casting,” and another commenter went even further, saying, “Well the only time, this show has casted right.” Others in the comments are suggesting that this casting decision has only intensified their excitement about the upcoming season, with one reply reading, “I was already seated but now I’m extra seated,” and another saying, “This is the best move by Amazon regarding this show so far tbh, everyone loves this guy so they will all tune in at least to check the first episode …. Hopefully it delivers.”

That last comment, in fact, seems to be onto something, as many messages are also from Bower fans saying that he is the reason they will give the show a chance, with one comment saying, “didn’t see the last one but I’ll check this out,” and another echoing, “I guess it’s time for me to get into this series now.”

In addition to this new look, The Rings of Power had a major update at San Diego Comic Con, with the release of the first teaser trailer, which likewise featured Bower alongside many other moments from season 3. With all of these updates, fans are understandably eager for the new season to finally hit Prime Video, but they’ll have a bit longer to wait. Recently, the release schedule for The Rings of Power season 3 was revealed, and among some other surprises, it confirmed that the first episodes won’t drop until November 11.