The Rings of Power’s Jamie Campbell Bower Casting Proves Celeborn Was Worth the Wait

For two seasons, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has won over plenty of fans while also drawing criticism from others. Why? A lot of it comes down to the show’s creative liberties, which haven’t sat well with every fan of J.R.R. Tolkien, and one of the biggest examples is Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) journey. At the same time, though, that creative freedom is exactly what has allowed the series to tell the story of the Second Age of Middle-earth in a way that works for TV. And for a long time, one question lingered over the story: what happened to one of the most important people in Galadriel’s life, Celeborn? That absence ultimately benefited her individual arc, and only now does it really make sense for him to step into the story.

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But who could pull that off in a convincing way? Because it takes more than just a good script. Casting is incredibly important in The Rings of Power, especially considering how significant Galadriel and Celeborn’s relationship is. After everything she has gone through without him, whoever plays the character has to understand they’re stepping into a very specific moment in the story. Celeborn is coming back to someone who has survived wars, lost allies, been deceived by Sauron (Charlie Vickers), and had to face the consequences of her own decisions. And who better than Jamie Campbell Bower?

Why Jamie Campbell Bower Is the Perfect Choice for Celeborn in The Rings of Power

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Season 3 of The Rings of Power will pick up after the revelation that Halbrand was actually Sauron, with Middle-earth becoming threatened as the Dark Lord moves forward with his plans for domination. And it’s in the middle of that conflict that Bower finally arrives as Celeborn, a character the series took its time introducing, even though both audiences and characters within the story had long been wondering where he was. Up until now, all we knew was that he and Galadriel had married before he disappeared during the war against Morgoth. Since then, she had come to believe he was dead.

In an exclusive interview with Empire, Bower was officially revealed as Celeborn. Before that, fans already knew he had joined the cast, but who exactly he was playing remained the subject of endless speculation. Once the announcement was made, however, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. And it’s easy to see why. Fantasy fans have known Bower for years, but he became much more recognizable after playing Henry Creel/Vecna in Stranger Things. Since then, his range as an actor and his ability to excel in genre roles have become clear. His career spans several major franchises, and Bower himself has said he’s always been drawn to larger, more complex fantasy worlds, which has only helped him become more experienced within the genre.

More specifically, Bower isn’t the kind of actor who joins a major adaptation like The Lord of the Rings without understanding what the role demands. His filmography already shows that he’s comfortable playing characters who balance strength, intensity, and vulnerability. His performance as Jace in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones is probably the closest comparison to the kind of energy he could bring to Celeborn. Jace was written as someone who appeared almost invincible, yet revealed insecurities and inner conflicts beneath the surface. That balance between confidence and emotional vulnerability is exactly what an elf like Celeborn needs if he’s going to be more than just an elegant presence in the story. And when it comes to his romance with Galadriel, it’s also worth mentioning Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a role that required a more yearning and romantic performance.

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If you think about it, finding that balance is one of the biggest challenges when adapting Tolkien’s elves. There’s always the temptation to portray them as distant, almost untouchable figures, as if their wisdom and longevity somehow erased any room for emotional conflict. But Tolkien’s best characters were never compelling simply because they were ancient or powerful; they were compelling because they carried grief, regret, and difficult choices with them. Celeborn needs to follow that same path. He has to bring his own perspective on everything that’s happened while he was gone, especially because the version of Galadriel presented in the show is far removed from the more composed and balanced figure many Tolkien fans are familiar with. Bower knows how to convey exactly that.

On top of his experience in fantasy, the actor also has another quality that could make a real difference in a role like this: his voice. He has an incredibly distinctive vocal presence (something Stranger Things fans have already seen), which naturally suits characters who need to project authority and the feeling that they belong to an ancient world like Middle-earth. After all, this is a universe where elves are supposed to feel fundamentally different from humans, especially someone like Celeborn, who is known for his wisdom and respected leadership. Small acting choices carry a lot more weight because of that.

And visually, Bower also feels like a perfect fit. He has exactly the kind of appearance people associate with elves: delicate features, an almost otherworldly presence, and an expression that can shift from gentle to intimidating depending on the scene.

How Celeborn Will Be Introduced in the Show and What to Expect

Image courtesy of Prime Video

As for how Celeborn will finally return in The Rings of Power, it seems the show always had a plan for him to come back in an unexpected way, according to showrunner Patrick McKay. And fans can relax because the show will actually address his absence through a flashback. According to McKay at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, there will be a very specific scene between him and Galadriel that explains everything: “We’re going to go back to the First Age when they first met in this really romantic, beautiful, epic scene. And then we’re going to understand what has happened to her and why she has had this descent that she has had in the time since he’s been gone. And then getting to see him come back again, you’ll see again a totally different part of her begin to come out and flourish,” he said. (via TV Insider)

It’s understandable that many Tolkien fans aren’t completely on board with the show because of its departures from the source material, and Celeborn’s absence is one of the clearest examples of that, since according to Tolkien’s writings, he should have been there all along. At the same time, it’s worth considering that if he’d been part of the story since Season 1, he would’ve shared the screen with a very different version of Galadriel, one who hadn’t yet been traumatized by Sauron. The series has spent a huge portion of its story building their relationship into one of its greatest ironies: Galadriel devoted her life to hunting down and destroying her enemy, only to end up being manipulated by him in an incredibly personal way, to the point where he wanted her at his side. So just imagine how amazing it’ll be to watch Celeborn process that information.

From a storytelling perspective, that creates a fascinating situation for the elf. He’s not returning to an untouched love story; he’s coming back to a marriage where his wife experienced events he never witnessed and made choices that could completely change the way he sees her. The Rings of Power has the opportunity to explore a conflict that isn’t driven solely by wars or threats, but by something much more personal: how do you react when you discover the person closest to you has gone through something you never could have imagined? Plus, it also has the potential to strengthen Galadriel’s own character arc. She’s always been an incredibly capable warrior, but one whose obsession with Sauron shaped far too many of her decisions.

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Bower himself has also shared how he sees his character, and his thoughts basically capture all of these ideas. “Celeborn certainly goes on a journey this season, and that journey is one of growth and one of increasing wisdom, and wisdom only comes through experience, so you have to find a place to start with that,” he said. “And there is an innocence, I think, that I found, this sort of vulnerability to him that I felt was really important.” Also, Celeborn has clearly been through battles, meaning that alongside his innocence, there’s another side to him shaped by those experiences. “(…) He’s going through something… there is a darkness in him; he has seen things, and they have formed and shaped who he is when we first meet him.”

At the end of the day, everything points toward a version of Celeborn with the potential to become a really compelling character, both as an important piece of the overall story and as someone who can enrich Galadriel’s arc while exploring his own personal journey. Bower isn’t just filling an empty spot in The Rings of Power‘s cast — he’s bringing an entirely new dynamic to the series. If the writers embrace the tension between Galadriel’s past and Celeborn’s perspective on everything that’s happened, he could easily become one of the adaptation’s best characters.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premieres November 11 on Prime Video.

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