New Look at Tomb Raider Shows Sophie Turner in Action as Lara Croft (Doing Exactly What You Expect)

Bolstered by the success of Fallout, Prime Video is looking to establish itself as the go-to platform for video game adaptations. The streamer has several such projects in the works, including a live-action Tomb Raider series that sees Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner take on the iconic role of Lara Croft. Production is now underway, and fans have already gotten a small taste of how the creative team is putting its own spin on the IP. Most notably, Lara is sporting a new costume, as Turner has been photographed on set wearing a tactical outfit, which is a far cry from the classic Tomb Raider look long-time gamers are familiar with. Now, we get to see a bit of tactical Lara in action.

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On X, the account Infinity Tomb Raider shared clips of a Tomb Raider set video from Daily Mail. In the video, fans can see Lara firing her twin pistols at unseen enemies and tossing a grenade through a window to dispose additional foes. Check out the post in the space below:

A video of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft on the set of the live-action Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video has also been shared by @DailyMailUK!

It features footage from those new photos! https://t.co/lHMudALg0z pic.twitter.com/GjpB9HvBH5 — Infinity Tomb Raider (@infinityTRaider) March 17, 2026

Prime Video’s Tomb Raider Is Serving Up the Action Fans Expect

There isn’t much context to go off of in the video of Turner on set, but this type of scenario should seem familiar to anyone who’s played a Tomb Raider game. Lara frequently finds herself in perilous situations on her adventures and has engaged in multiple gunfights against swarms of enemies. It would appear this is Prime Video’s attempt to depict that kind of combat encounter, with Lara making use of her full arsenal to dispatch foes. Using a grenade in the games can be an effective method of crowd control, eliminating multiple enemies in one blow. Odds are, Turner’s Lara is using a grenade to clear a room before heading inside.

While the tactical outfit is a change from Lara’s traditional game costume, Prime Video is still finding ways to stay true to the source material here. It’s exciting to see Lara fight with her trademark double pistols, which has been a staple of the character since her debut 30 years ago. Some players were disappointed that the dual pistol look wasn’t a main part of the more recent Survivor Trilogy, so it’s a nice touch to see them in live-action TV. It’ll be interesting to see if Lara has them at the start of the show and is the fully formed Tomb Raider or receives them later on as part of her character arc.

Audiences should expect plenty of hard-hitting action when Tomb Raider arrives. Back in January, Turner revealed that her training regimen for the series was more intense than Game of Thrones or her X-Men movies, meaning there should be a lot of physicality to her performance. As thrilling as it will be to see Turner take part in jaw-dropping set pieces, it will be vital for the showrunners to ensure there’s a healthy balance between action and exploration. A key part of the Tomb Raider formula is Lara making her way through ancient ruins and temples to collect precious artifacts; she doesn’t just mow bad guys down with her pistols. Perhaps some of that training was so Turner could perform daring stunts as Lara navigates a tomb.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of tone Prime Video is striving for once it comes time to start the proper Tomb Raider marketing campaign. Seeing Lara in practical tactical gear would suggest that the show is aiming for a more grounded approach, but it’s difficult to say for sure based on these short clips of out of context footage. Tomb Raider has never been shy about being bombastic and leaning into high concepts reminiscent of Indiana Jones, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the show tapped into that to give fans a pulpy, extravagant action-adventure series that captures the spirit of the games.

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