Tomb Raider Reveals First Look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

Prime Video has a stacked slate of projects coming up over the next two years, but one of the most anticipated is the new Tomb Raider live-action series. The project has some all-star talent in the mix, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Chad Hodge at the helm and Sophie Turner in the lead role of Lara Croft. Now we’ve got our first look at Turner’s Lara Croft, and as production on the series begins, fans of the franchise have a lot to celebrate.

The first look at Turner as Croft was captured on the backlot of the Tomb Raider production stages, and as you can see in the photo below, the classic Tomb Raider vibes are very much there. The red-tinted sunglasses, the classic green top and brown shorts, and the holsters on the side make it feel as if Lara stepped out of the video game.

If you were hoping that the live-action series was going to pull from the trademark elements of the Tomb Raider franchise, you have to be pretty happy with the first look resutls. This feels quintessential Tomb Raider, and we can’t wait to see what Waller-Bridge and Turner have in store when the series finally hits screens.

Tomb Raider’s Future Has Rarely Looked This Promising

It’s been somewhat of a turbulent journey for the Tomb Raider franchise over the past few years, though that’s not really due to the quality of projects, but simply the lack of them. The only Tomb Raider project that’s hit screens is Netflix’s Tomb Raider: Legend of Lara Croft, featuring Hayley Atwell, but despite positive reception to the second season, there are no plans to continue with a third. On the games side, things had also been relatively quiet until late in the year when Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition hit Nintendo Switch, though that also won great reviews.

Last year, the news of Waller-Bridge and Turner’s involvement in the Tomb Raider live-action series started to hit, and as the cast details surfaced, the series seemed like more and more of a reality. The Tomb Raider cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

Then, The Game Awards revealed not one but two video games in development, and they are much closer to launching than expected. The first game is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and it’s a modern remake of the beloved original Tomb Raider. That game hits in 2026, but those who are looking to the next true sequel got great news as well in the form of Tomb Raider Catalyst, which is the next chapter of the Tomb Raider saga and will launch in 2027.

It’s a great time to be a Tomb Raider fan, and if the series takes off, the future is as bright as ever for the franchise.

The live-action Tomb Raider series doesn’t currently have a release date.

