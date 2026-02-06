Tomb Raider Reboot New Look Confirms Lara Croft’s Costume Change

Earlier this year delivered the first major update on Prime Video’s Tomb Raider TV series, and fans weren’t able to get enough at the first look at Sophie Turner. Though other actresses have already played the iconic video game character on the big screen more than once, the first official photo of Turner as Lara Croft revealed a level of fidelity from the games, not only in aesthetics but also in personality. As a result, the hype for the upcoming TV series reached a new level, and now, new photos have arrived that should keep the hype train going full speed ahead.

Production has officially kicked off on the Tomb Raider TV series for Prime Video, and as a result, new photos of Sophie Turner in costume have started to make their way online. What has taken fans by surprise with these new images, though, is that Turner isn’t shown in the iconic vest and shots that Lara Croft is best known for (and which were seen in the initial first look image). That said, there are multiple good reasons for this change, as surprising as they might be for fans.

Sophie Turner’s Tomb Raider Costume Reveals Major Changes

In the new set photos of Sophie Turner that have made their way online, the actress can be seen in a full-body suit that not only includes a big jacket but long sleeves, pants, and, naturally, fingerless gloves. This image has drawn criticism from some fans for being “unrecognizable to Lara Croft,” which is patently untrue. Though Croft has long had a specific look across the Tomb Raider games (the shorts and vest, notably, along with her trademark two pistols), it’s worth noting that across the games, she has developed a wardrobe that extends to not only more fashionable clothes but also more practical ones.

First on-set photos of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft. 🎬

Tactical outfit for the Tomb Raider live-action series. pic.twitter.com/axfVHS5bbj — Core Design (@CoreDesign_com) February 6, 2026

Given the location that these images are being shot in, a cloudy, woodland area that seems to also be experiencing rain, why wouldn’t Lara Croft have an outfit that fits the theme? In fact, the outfit Turner’s version of the character is depicted wearing is not too different from the “Special Forces” suit that Lara wears in Tomb Raider: Legend, and even shares similarities with looks Lara had in Tomb Raider: Underworld with her snow gear. Lara Croft has had no shortage of other looks across the Tomb Raider games, and bickering about minutiae in costuming causes an ungenerous reading about the content of the series itself, which has quite literally only started filming recently and has yet to debut anything official beyond a single photo.

Turner has also already addressed how her take on the series will be different from the games, as well, revealing to the Los Angeles Times that she doesn’t intend to spotlight the “sex bombshell” elements that made the character famous at first. The former Game of Thrones actress noted that Lara’s “story and what drives her” are more important to her as a performer than the sheer attractive appeal she has had on gamers. Despite this, negativity has naturally already found its way to the discussion about the series, and with production having just started, it may well be another year before the show is actually released.