Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (July 21st)

Netflix has been steadily adding new movies and TV shows throughout the month of July, and this week won’t be any different. Beginning on Monday, July 21st, Netflix has five consecutive days of new additions planned. The week will start with a couple of popular TV shows, while the five-day run is going to conclude with what is easily one of the most anticipated films on Netflix all year.

That movie, of course, is Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler’s beloved 1996 golf comedy. The star-studded Happy Gilmore 2 is set to debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, July 25th. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s weekly additions below!

Monday, July 21st

The Hunting Wives: Season 1

The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6

Tuesday, July 22nd

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This tell-all documentary investigates an early 2000s reality show about private eye moms and the drug scandal that sabotaged the series and its stars.

Wednesday, July 23rd

Hightown: Seasons 1-3

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Critical: Between Life and Death (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From critical emergencies to the operating room, this documentary series follows London’s trauma units as they treat the most severely injured.

Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a young woman discovers a long-buried secret about her past, she must trace back a collection of letters to their writers to uncover the truth.

Thursday, July 24th

A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

When an unidentified disease starts to upend her life, a socialite must unravel the mystery behind it — before her whole sense of self falls apart.

Hitmakers — NETFLIX SERIES

Creativity and ego collide in this all-access reality series that follows a group of gifted songwriters as they pen hits for music’s biggest stars.

My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

When My Melody’s visit to the Cloud Kingdom leads to a whirlwind of trouble, can she, Kuromi and their friends save their home before it’s too late?

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

Friday, July 25th

Happy Gilmore 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Happy Gilmore returns!

Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

As illegal firearms flood into a gun-free South Korea, a resolute cop and a cunning arms broker find themselves at odds in a tense showdown.

The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES