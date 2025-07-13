Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (July 14th)

A brand new week is upon us, and the middle of July is about to bring several consecutive days of new additions to Netflix’s streaming lineup. The service is coming off a big week that saw the arrival of quick hits like Sullivan’s Crossing and Mad Max: Fury Road. This coming week, the individual titles may not be as popular as those, but there each of the next six days has some additions planned, giving subscribers a wide variety to look forward to.

On Tuesday, Netflix is set to add all four Jaws movies to its lineup, giving the biggest streaming audience in the country the chance to experience the original summer blockbuster and celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The next day, Netflix will add hit movies Mamma Mia! and Wanted to its lineup, but Thursday will have the most anticipated arrival of the week. That day will see Netflix add every episode of the new crime series Untamed, starring Eric Bana.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, July 14th

Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When does a democracy end, and a theocracy begin? In Apocalypse in the Tropics, director Petra Costa takes us on a decade-long journey through the spiritual and political upheaval of Brazil. What begins as a search for signs of life in a fragile democracy transforms into a deeper inquiry into the seductions of power, prophecy and belief. Costa gains extraordinary access to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former President Jair Bolsonaro and the nation’s magnetic televangelist Silas Malafaia. More than a chronicle of political change, Apocalypse in the Tropics is a cinematic investigation of the fault lines that emerge when religion fuels political ambition.

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Tuesday, July 15th

Entitled: Season 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A homemade flying saucer lifts off, and a 6-year-old boy might be inside. National panic ensues — but what truly happened? This documentary investigates.

Wednesday, July 16th

Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This true-crime series investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family’s tireless search for answers.

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

Thursday, July 17th

Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES

A recently widowed workaholic clumsily navigates life with his kids, guided by his late wife’s online tips. Can he ace this crash course in parenthood?

Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

During the election campaign, the Urban Guard expands and Felipe is recruited by Intelligence. The city isn’t ready — but neither are they.

UNTAMED — NETFLIX SERIES

A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

Friday, July 18th

Almost Family (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

A Brazilian dad meets his match in his daughter’s Argentine in-laws — where a trip to Bariloche spirals into a comedy of local pride and competition.

Delirium (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

When his wife Agustina falls into delirium, a professor delves into her dark past to piece together her story and uncover the cause of her madness.

I’m Still a Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary explores Yurena’s meteoric rise to fame as Tamara, the media frenzy she faced in the 2000s and the present-day lives of her TV rivals.

Superstar (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Set deep in the chaos of the early 2000s, this series reimagines the life of pop icon Tamara — and her metamorphosis into Yurena — as never seen before.

Vir Das: Fool Volume (IN) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Whether it’s the police, the evil eye or a badly timed lost voice, comedian Vir Das explores how embracing foolishness has led him to shared happiness.

Wall to Wall (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

A man who poured his life savings into a new apartment discovers its walls are full of disturbing noises, hostile neighbors and unsettling secrets.

Saturday, July 19th

Eight for Silver