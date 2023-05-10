New Ridley Scott Series Halts Production Due to Writers' Strike

Another production has temporarily shut down amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the upcoming Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring shut down production for the day, after WGA members were asked to picket the show's Philadelphia set. It is unclear at this point if production on Sinking Spring will resume on Wednesday, or if the WGA will continue to picket the set. Sinking Spring is executive produced by Ridley Scott, who will also direct an episode of the series, and is based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya.

Sinking Spring is the latest project to shut down production because of picketing from the writers' strike — Evil, Stranger Things, Severance, Good Trouble, and Marvel's Wonder Man have all been reported to temporarily freeze their production in the past week.

What is Sinking Spring about?

Sinking Spring follows two friends who pose as DEA agents to rob a house faces the consequences of their actions when it turns out they robbed a large narcotics operation.

The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as Ray, Wagner Moura as Manny Cespedes, Marin Ireland as Kristy Lynne, Kate Mulgrew as Theresa Bowers, Amir Arison as Mark Nader, Ving Rhames as Bart, Dustin Nguyen as Ho Dinh, Nesta Cooper as Michelle, Idris Debrand as Young Ray, Liz Caribel as Sherry, Will Pullen as Marchetti, and Emma Lewis as Izzy Pham.

Why is the WGA striking?

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal — and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains — the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the WGA said in a statement on May 1st. "We must now exert the maximum leverage possible to get a fair contract by withholding our labor."

The statement continued: "The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, but the studios' responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing. The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing. From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."

