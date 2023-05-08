Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Shuts Down Production Due to Writers Strike

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again is shutting down production, due to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America. The Eastern division of the WGA put out a statement on Twitter, with the following explanation of why the Daredevil Disney+ series couldn't continue filming today:

"WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they're supposed to be filming Daredevil, but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line."

The tactic worked, as the union and Teamster members ultimately did not cross the protest lines in order to get production on Daredevil: Born Again going for the day. A WGA strike captain, Warren Leight, let supporters know the powers that be behind Daredevil: Born Again had stopped production for the day:

"Looks like we're done for the day at Silvercup East as Daredevil has called their day in response to a #WGASTRONG picket with line help from @SAGAFTRA and #Local802," Leight tweeted. "Thank you @IATSE, #Local829, and many Teamsters for not crossing the line".

WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they’re supposed to be filming “Daredevil,” but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line. #ShutItDown #SolidarityForever #WGAStrike #WGAStrong #1u pic.twitter.com/omg6xpQl48 — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 8, 2023

Looks like we’re done for the day at Silvercup East as Daredevil has called their day in response to a #WGASTRONG picket with line help from @SAGAFTRA and #Local802. Thank you @IATSE, #Local829, and many Teamsters for not crossing the line pic.twitter.com/6xH2Qz9mYH — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 8, 2023

It is being said that Daredevil: Born Again didn't film anything today (Monday, May 8th), after wrapping production at 1pm ET. According to sources, "Production is slated to continue tomorrow."

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio (returning as Daredevil and Kingpin), with Arty Froushan playing Kingpin's associate, Harry. They lead a previously announced cast that includes Sandrine Holt (The Crossing) as a recast Vanessa Fisk and Jon Bernthal, reprising his role from Daredevil and Marvel's The Punisher as the gun-toting, war-waging vigilante Frank Castle. Rounding out the cast are Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Nikki M. James (Severance), and Michael Gaston (Prison Break) in undisclosed roles.

Daredevil: Born Again has a release date window of spring 2024.