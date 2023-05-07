Season 2 of Hit Apple Series Shuts Down Due to Writers' Strike

Another series has halted production due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+'s hit series, Loot, has shut down work on its second season. The comedy, produced by Universal Television, reportedly halted due to striking writers picketing at the mansion in Bel-Air where the series is filmed. Maya Rudolph, who both stars and executive produces Loot, is reported to have gone into her trailer and would not return to work. It is unclear at this time when production will resume.

Loot follows a Molly Novak (Rudolph), the wife of a billionaire who is betrayed by her husband of two decades and after her life falls apart and her very public spiral becomes tabloid fodder, discovers she has a charitable foundation and forms a plan with its head Sofia (Michaela Jae Rodriguez) to give away her fortune. The series is just the latest project to be impacted by the WGA strike. It was previously reported that HBO's Hacks has halted production on its third season and will remain halted until the strike is over. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has also been impacted by the strike. On Saturday, the Duffer Brothers took to social media to confirm that pre-production on the season is halted for the duration of the strike as well.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the post read. "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgasstrong"

Are all shows halting production during the WGA strike?

While there are shows and other projects being impacted by the strike — and there are likely to be more as the strike goes on — not all shows have been impacted. Some shows are attempting to move forward with production. HBO's House of the Dragon previously indicated that they would move forward with production on Season 2 as all scripts were completed before filming began. Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was further along in production and is attempting to finish its season without the showrunners present.

The first season of Loot is streaming on Apple TV+.

