Hit Apple TV+ Series Ending After Three Seasons

Truth Be Told is officially coming to an end on Apple TV+. In a recent Instagram post, series star Octavia Spencer revealed that the anthology series will be ending after three seasons. Truth Be Told's third and final season is now available to stream on Apple TV+. The series was based on the novel Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber, with an ensemble cast that included Kate Hudson, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones.

"Hey y'all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation," Spencer wrote. "I want to thank my partners at Orit Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Fifth Season, and everyone at Apple for being so supportive over the past three seasons. Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew – thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey. Poppy Scoville signing off."

"It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of Truth Be Told, a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe, " said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia's mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama. We can't wait to find our next project together."

What is Truth Be Told about?

Each season of Truth Be Told followed a different story centered around Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. The series provided a glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenged viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

In the first season, Poppy reopens the 1999 murder case of Stanford professor Chuck Buhrman after new evidence suggests Warren Cave, the man she helped put behind bars, was wrongly convicted. In the second season, Poppy investigates the murder of a photographer/filmmaker at the request of his wife Micah, an equally controversial wellness guru whose friendship with Poppy compromises her judgment. In the third season, Poppy works with a high school principal to investigate the disappearances of several young black girls in Oakland whose cases lack mainstream media attention. Meanwhile, a mayoral candidate uses a white girl's disappearance for his campaign.

What do you think of Truth Be Told ending after three seasons on Apple TV+? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!