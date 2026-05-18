New X-Men ’97 Season 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Missing Hero & 2 New Mutant Teams

As Marvel Studios has expanded the scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from just theatrical feature films to the streaming shows on Disney+, they’ve hit a snag. Though some of the shows they’ve debuted have been certified hits, like WandaVision and Loki, others haven’t exactly lived up to the expectations fans have for the MCU. Despite this, there has been one series that has earned not only universal acclaim but has fans clamoring for more, and the real irony is that this Marvel show isn’t even connected to the larger MCU proper and is totally standalone.

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When X-Men ’97 first premiered in 2024, the series picked up immediately where the original 1990s cartoon left off, but then quickly built up to become its own thing. The reactions were almost perfect for the show, and the hype has been real about the show’s planned second season. Though an official release date for X-Men ’97 hasn’t been confirmed, the first trailer for the episodes debuted this weekend at Comic Con Revolution Ontario and brought with it the first look at a slew of new characters that will appear, but multiple other X-Men teams as well.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Confirms New Characters and Teams

The X-Men ’97 Season 2 trailer picks up not long after the first season concluded, with the main X-Men team scattered across time and the threat of Apocalypse looming at both ends of the timeline. Though the beginning of the trailer immediately introduces new characters into the equation that comic readers will no doubt be excited to see rendered in that classic animation style (including Kid Omega himself, Quentin Quire), it’s the other characters that are even more exciting.

A major piece of the X-Men puzzle that was missing from the first season of the series and is now officially back was confirmed in the footage, revealing that Colossus will officially appear in X-Men ’97 Season 2. Furthermore, the X-Men being scattered across time will force Bishop to loop in other teams from the larger X-Men canon to help make things right, with the trailer revealing that both X-Force and X-Factor. The two teams will be stacked with the characters that fans are expecting with Cable and Archangel enlisted for X-Force and the likes of Wolfsbane, Multiple Man, and even Strong Guy, appearing on the part of X-Factor.

It’s worth noting that after the X-Men ’97 trailer premiered at Comic Con Revolution Ontario, it was subsequently leaked online. As a result, Marvel fans outside of the room where it premiered have had the opportunity to see it, and naturally, they had a lot of thoughts about what was revealed.

“This is going to be another peak season of television,” one user wrote on X.

I saw the leaked X-men 97 season 2 trailer.



Awesome stuff.



Anyway, where's Emma Frost? pic.twitter.com/MZsOmMEe9M — ReadingDustyBooks (@ForteSutcliff) May 18, 2026

“I see the disturbing lack of Cyclops as a leader again. Most of the shots have someone else leading the squads,” another added, though it’s worth noting Cyclops appears throughout the video.

It’s worth noting that no release date or release window was confirmed in the X-Men ’97 Season 2 trailer, but the series is seemingly still on track to debut this year. With Marvel’s VisionQuest set to premiere this fall, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 penciled in for a late 2026 premiere, it’s possible that X-Men ’97 could return this summer.