Daenerys Targaryen’s Return Is Defining House of the Dragon’s New Era, 7 Years After Her GOT Death

It has been seven years since Jon Snow put a knife in Daenerys Targaryen and ended her life. Seven years since Game of Thrones‘ ending turned Dany into its final villain, sparking a huge backlash in the process. And yet, after all that time, the character continues to define not only Thrones itself as its most recognizable and well-known character, but also HBO’s first prequel series, House of the Dragon, which has now entered its third season. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2, “Queen’s Landing.”

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The episode sees Rhaenyra do something that Daenerys could not: take King’s Landing without destroying it, and actually get to sit on the Iron Throne. Dany only made it to the Red Keep at the very end of her story, but for Rhaenyra, while it isn’t exactly just beginning, this is at least entering a new era. A new reign has started in Westeros, and while House of the Dragon Season 3’s timeline is around 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, it is one that’s heavily influenced by Daenerys.

Daenerys Targaryen Has Become Central To House Of The Dragon’s Story

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Ever since House of the Dragon‘s first episode, events have been driven by Aegon the Conqueror’s dream: his Song of Ice and Fire prophecy foretelling a terrible winter coming from the far North, covering the world in darkness. Or, in other words, the White Walkers. But while the show had already used that, and even conflated it with the Prince That Was Promised, it has since made it even more directly about Daenerys. Daemon Targaryen had a vision in the Season 2 finale that included seeing Dany after the birth of her dragons, and he directly references that – and her – in Season 3, Episode 2, while speaking High Valyrian:

“I saw a girl with silver hair in a desert far away and there were dragons at her breast. If it is real, what my brother told you.. If it were true, what then would you do?”

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Daemon may not know who Daenerys is, he will be long dead before she is born, and yet he references her here in all but name. And what’s more, this is used as the spark for him to keep fighting, and for Rhaenyra to as well. The vision of Dany, and her three dragons, is what helps rouse her into finally flying to King’s Landing and taking the Iron Throne. Daenerys’ shadow looms large over these events, like the shadow of a dragon cast over the city, and in a way it’s all leading to her.

There are generations between them, but the fight that Rhaenyra is undertaking now is the same one Dany eventually will, too: for their birthright, for their destiny, and for the fate of the entire realm. And it is Rhaenyra’s line that leads to Daenerys, all those years later, which might never have happened with Daemon’s vision of the Mother of Dragons. She might have never got to sit on the Iron Throne itself, but she’s still shaping the events around it, over a century before she’s even alive, and tying together House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones even more closely. Daenerys Targaryen, you will always be famous.

New episodes of House of the Dragon release on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.

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