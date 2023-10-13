New York Comic Con 2023 Recap: The Walking Dead Universe
Here's all the news and reveals from TWD Universe at NYCC 2023.
After The Walking Dead took a bite out of the Big Apple in TWD: Dead City, AMC returned to New York for day one of New York Comic Con 2023. While the network didn't bring an update on the previously renewed second season of Maggie and Negan's NYC-set spin-off to NYCC, AMC did preview its 2024 series Thursday during a two-hour panel. ComicBook is on the ground at the pop culture convention, where the con crowd were the first to see the Orphan Black: Echoes trailer and the first look at Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire season 2, and to learn the latest about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
Below, we've rounded up all the reveals from TWD Universe out of NYCC, which runs from October 12th to October 15th. (Stay tuned to our NYCC 2023 hub for all the latest news and announcements.)
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Trailer
AMC released new footage from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Scott M. Gimple, AMC's TWD Universe Chief Content Officer and former showrunner of The Walking Dead (seasons 4-8), serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead), and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon).
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Release Date
AMC revealed the six-episode Rick and Michonne series will premiere in February 2024 on AMC and AMC+.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast
Joining Lincoln and Gurira in the series are Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), reprising her role as Anne/Jadis, and TWD Universe newcomers Terry O'Quinn (Lost) as CRM Major General Beale, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Pearl, and Matt Jeffries as Nat.
Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Sneak Peek
AMC released a clip from the "Anton" midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, reuniting Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). The final six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere Sunday, October 22nd, on AMC and AMC+.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Release Date
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is set to premiere in 2024, AMC confirmed during NYCC. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, showrunner and executive producer David Zabel revealed that production on the second season will resume October 20th in France following AMC's interim agreement to film amid the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.
Melissa McBride's Carol Returns in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2
AMC announced that Melissa McBride, who played Carol Peletier on all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, will reprise her role as a series regular for season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The series also has an official new title: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol.
"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away," McBride said Thursday. "Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"
Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD (and find us on Facebook) and follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.prev