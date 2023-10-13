New York Comic Con 2023 Recap: The Walking Dead Universe

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Release Date AMC revealed the six-episode Rick and Michonne series will premiere in February 2024 on AMC and AMC+. prevnext

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Cast Joining Lincoln and Gurira in the series are Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), reprising her role as Anne/Jadis, and TWD Universe newcomers Terry O'Quinn (Lost) as CRM Major General Beale, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Pearl, and Matt Jeffries as Nat.

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Sneak Peek AMC released a clip from the "Anton" midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, reuniting Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). The final six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere Sunday, October 22nd, on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Release Date The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is set to premiere in 2024, AMC confirmed during NYCC. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, showrunner and executive producer David Zabel revealed that production on the second season will resume October 20th in France following AMC's interim agreement to film amid the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. (Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)