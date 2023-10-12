Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Reveals First Look Clip and New Photos

The second season of AMC's Interview with the Vampire is expected to debut in 2024, and a sneak peek was revealed earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con. Thanks to New York Comic Con, which kicked off today, fans of the Anne Rice series got a glimpse at a new clip from the season as well as some new photos. The clip begins with a voiceover by Louis (Jacob Anderson) as he arrives at the estate of the family de la Croix with Claudia (Delainey Hayles). It looks as though Armand (Assad Zaman) is serving as their guide, and things turn violent quickly, but Armand and Loius skip the carnage to engage in some flirtation. While people get killed around them, the duo chats and Armand offers to help Louis get better at blocking his thoughts.

The clip ends with Armand saying, "I do believe I felt some trepidation with the name Lestat was uttered." "Who?" Louis replied with a small chuckle. You can watch the clip and view new images from the season below:

(Photo: Larry Horricks/AMC)

(Photo: Larry Horricks/AMC)

(Photo: Larry Horricks/AMC)

Where Is Lestat in Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire?

"They are apart, and Louis has a new partner, Armand, played by Assad Zaman," Sam Reid (Lestat) previously told Entertainment Weekly. "We'll find out a lot more about Armand and his backstory and who he is as a character, because Assad didn't really get the chance to play Armand last season. Armand is a really awesome character that has a lot of connections to a lot of the vampires. He's very old. Finding out more about Armand, and Louis and Armand's relationship and their dynamic, which is very different to Louis and Lestat, it's exciting. It's a wild ride. I get tingles when I see Assad as Armand — it's very spine-tinglingly good. As is Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago. People are in for a real treat."

Series showrunner Rolin Jones previously teased what fans can expect in Season 2 of the hit AMC series.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones revealed on AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining from it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

Interview With the Vampire returns in 2024.