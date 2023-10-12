"We're the ones who live." With those words, Rick Grimes and Michonne returned for a final coda ending The Walking Dead series finale in 2022. The partners and parents are "kept apart by distance and an unstoppable power," per the logline, but not for much longer: Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are reuniting for their new Walking Dead spin-off. The six-episode series, titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, will premiere in February 2024 on AMC and AMC+. The network released a new teaser trailer for the Rick and Michonne spin-off during AMC's TWD Universe New York Comic Con panel, previewing the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's "epic love story."

"I tried to get away. Please know I tried. I tried, but I failed," a bloodied, walker-killing Rick Grimes says in the new trailer, which you can watch below. As Rick looks at the engraved cell phone that Michonne would eventually find on a boat on Bloodsworth Island, Michonne's katana slices through the dead somewhere else. Rick says in voiceover: "Just know... I love you."

"This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were," reads the official synopsis. "Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

After Rick blew up a bridge to save his family and friends from a zombie horde in The Walking Dead season 9, Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) called a CRM helicopter to airlift the gravely wounded Rick to safety. The Walking Dead: World Beyond revealed that Jadis traded Rick to the Civic Republic Military for entry to the Civic Republic in Philadelphia, where Rick has spent years at a CRM zombie-culling facility as "Consignee Grimes."

Years later, in season 10 of The Walking Dead, Michonne set off to find Rick and bring him home to their children, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Rick "RJ" Grimes Jr. (Antony Azor), after she discovered evidence that suggested Rick was alive.

"These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it's hopefully going to be mind-blowing," showrunner Scott M. Gimple has said of the series originally developed as a Rick Grimes movie trilogy. "We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. We see that Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor. [The series] kind of goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane."

Gimple, Chief Content Officer of AMC's The Walking Dead television universe, serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead), and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). TWDU veterans Michael E. Satrazemis (Fear the Walking Dead) and Channing Powell (Tales of the Walking Dead) are co-executive producers, and franchise statesman Greg Nicotero — who directed the Rick & Michonne coda and The Walking Dead series finale — is consulting producer.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

