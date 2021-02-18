Nickelodeon Renews PAW Patrol, Blue's Clues & You, And Santiago Of The Seas

✖

Nickelodeon has renewed a number of fan favorites this morning, revealing renewals for PAW Patrol, Blue's Clues & You, and Santiago of the Seas. PAW Patrol, which was the number 1 preschool series on all of TV last year, received a season 9 renewal, while Blue's Clues & You was renewed for a fourth season and Santiago of the Seas is receiving its second season, which follows a season 1 debut that earned the biggest L+3 numbers Nickelodeon has ever had for a preschool series launch.

Spin Master Entertainment produces PAW Patrol, and the beloved series will come back for its ninth season later this year. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Everest, Skye, Zuma, and Tracker will be returning for new adventures, and you can find the official description below.

"Led by 10-year-old Ryder, the plucky pups of PAW Patrol are rescue dogs in training. Each pup is inspired by a real-world job like fire fighter and construction worker. When trouble strikes Adventure Bay, they're there to save the day! Whether it's a cat in a tree or a train off the tracks, they always find a way to help those in need.

For kids, PAW Patrol is a fun way to learn bravery and heroism, with exciting stories that never get too scary. Ryder and the pups also teach lessons about caring for animals, a message that is reinforced through PAW Patrol’s real life partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals."

Blue's Clue's & You! returns for its fourth season with host Josh Dela Cruz and Blue taking on new quests and discovering clues to fun mysteries, and the new season will feature plenty of new music as well. You can find the official description below.

"In the fourth season of Blue’s Clues & You! (26 half-hour episodes), Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will adventure to new locations in their bustling neighborhood, from an epic quest as brave knights, to saving the day as firefighter helpers and more. The season will also feature new music and fun-filled holiday traditions with family and friends."

As for Santiago of the Seas, the show will once again feature the adventures of Santiago Santi and his delightful crew of Tomas, Lorelai the mermaid, and Kiko the frog as they sail the seas and keep the islands safe.

In addition to those three, Nickelodeon also revealed Baby Shark Shorts, which will air ahead of the animated Baby Shark's Big Show! series during its spring premiere. Baby Shark Shorts, which consists of five mini-adventures, will premiere on Friday, February 26th at 12:30 PM EST).