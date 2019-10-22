Giant Nickelodeon Universe Indoor Theme Park Opens This Week

If you happen to be a Nickelodeon fan then you are in luck, as the American Dream mall in New Jersey has got you covered with a giant indoor theme park. It’s called Nickelodeon Universe and will span 8.5 acres, which makes it the largest indoor theme park in North America. Nickelodeon Universe will feature more than 35 rides, roller coasters, and attractions, including the Shellraiser, which will send riders down a 122-foot drop. As you might expect, it will feature all of your favorite Nickelodeon icons as well, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, and more, and better yet is the fact that the park is opening its doors on October 25th (via CNN).

In addition to the rides, fans can also head to the Nickelodeon Slime Stage, which will have various entertainment for fans to sit and enjoy that will undoubtedly involve slime. To be fair, it really wouldn’t be a Nickelodeon theme park without that trademark green gunk.

Prices for Nickelodeon Universe range from $39.99 (standard) to $49.99 for an all-access ticket, though children under the age of 2 are free. It looks to be a Nickelodeon fan’s dream, and you can get an idea of what the park will look like in the image below.

The American Dream Mall has been in development by Triple Five since 2003, and while Nickelodeon Universe is opening this week, the retail side of the mall won’t open until March of 2020.

“Based on the success we have seen with Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America we are excited to bring the number one entertainment brand for kids to American Dream,” said Triple Five President Don Ghermezian in the original press release (via PR Newswire).

“We’re looking forward to this next step in our partnership with Triple Five that will further expand our recreation portfolio with the brand-new Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream,” said Sarah Levy, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom Kids and Family Group. “The Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream will give kids and families in the New York Metro area the opportunity to interact with their favorite characters like SpongeBob and the Turtles on a grand scale, through rides, attractions and Nick-themed party and event spaces.”

