Night of The Walking Dead Announced by AMC

Six fan-voted episodes of The Walking Dead will live again as part of Night of The Walking Dead, a tournament-style event airing October 3 on AMC. As announced by AMC Networks on Friday, voting is now open for viewers to determine the six episodes that will re-run on television the night before the Special Event airing of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," premiering Sunday, October 4. This six-episode event curated by fans ends The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries marathon, now airing on AMC through the season finale, which sees the current season return to television with all-new bonus features.

For a limited time, fans can pick from 24 episodes belonging to an iconic era of The Walking Dead. The six episodes with the most votes will go on to air during the Night of The Walking Dead marathon.

From "The Early Days," choices include the series premiere, "Days Gone Bye," the show's second episode, "Guts," and second season episodes "Pretty Much Dead Already" and "Better Angels."

Offerings from "Defending the Prison" include third season episodes "Walk With Me," "Killer Within," and "Clear," as well as fourth season episode "Too Far Gone," where the Governor (David Morrissey) kills Hershel (Scott Wilson) while attacking the prison claimed by the survivors.

"The Road to Terminus" highlights "The Grove," a defining episode for Carol (Melissa McBride), as well as the fourth season finale, "A," and fifth season episodes "No Sanctuary" and "Four Walls and a Roof." Those episodes pit Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his people against Gareth (Andrew J. West) and his group of cannibals.

From "Alexandria Arrival," selections include the fifth season finale, "Conquer," and sixth season episodes "JSS," "Here's Not Here," focused on Morgan (Lennie James), and the zombie-filled "No Way Out."

Episodes from the seventh and eighth seasons make up "The War Against the Saviors," including "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be," "The Well," "The Key," and "Wrath." These two seasons see Rick and his people rise up against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) before going to war with his Savior army.

Lastly, "Rick's Farewell and The Whisperer War" offers "What Comes After," the exit episode for Lincoln's Rick Grimes, "The Calm Before," the penultimate episode of the ninth season, and tenth season episodes "Squeeze" and "Walk With Us."

The polls, which require a Twitter account, can be found below. Voting will remain open until Friday, September 18.

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.